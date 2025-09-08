Neymar reportedly receives huge boost at Santos as former Ligue 1 player set to join

Santos have entered a rebuilding phase after a rocky start to 2025, with the club hovering near the relegation zone and star forward Neymar sidelined for multiple games due to injury. Looking to strengthen their attack and provide more support for the Brazilian legend, the Peixe are reportedly close to finalizing the signing of a former Ligue 1 player.

Out of 21 matches in the Brasileirão, Neymar has featured in only 12, scoring just three goals. With 22 points, Santos sit in 16th place, level with Vitória, who remain in the relegation zone with a game in hand. The situation prompted the club to bring in Juan Pablo Vojvoda as head coach and move aggressively for reinforcements in the attack.

According to transfer expert César Luis Merlo, Santos have reached a verbal agreement with Algerian winger Billal Brahimi. The 24-year-old recently concluded his contract with OGC Nice at the end of the 2024-25 season, and as a free agent, he is now set to bolster the squad as an international signing.

Brahimi is expected to arrive in Brazil this Tuesday, where he will undergo medical exams before signing his contract. The player is viewed as a valuable market opportunity, especially with the Brazilian transfer window closing last Tuesday, leaving clubs able to sign only free agents.

Billal Brahimi of OGC Nice celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League group E match between 1. FC Köln and OGC Nice at RheinEnergieStadion.

Brahimi began his career in European soccer, coming through Middlesbrough’s youth system in England before continuing in France with Reims, Angers, Brest, and Nice. Last season, he was loaned to Belgian side St. Truiden, where he made 28 appearances and scored two goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar under the spotlight after Ronaldinho’s remarks on Brazil snub: ‘There’s no turning back’

Santos and an active summer transfer window

Neymar’s return in February raised expectations for Santos to make a strong push in Brazil’s top flight. Instead, the team has struggled, falling short of competing not only for the league’s top positions but also for international tournament spots. Following a disappointing first half of the season, club executives have taken an aggressive approach in the transfer market.

So far, Santos have secured eight midseason signings, with Brahimi now set to become the ninth addition to bolster the attack alongside Neymar. However, unlike the winter window, when the club spent over $20 million on players like Benjamín Rollheiser, Thaciano, and Tiquinho Soares, most of these recent arrivals have come on free transfers, giving Vojvoda a crowded roster to sort through.