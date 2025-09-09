Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Ecuador vs Argentina in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

The final matchday of the South American qualifiers brings a fresh storyline for Argentina: Nico Paz will start for the Albiceleste in their clash against Ecuador in Guayaquil. With Lionel Messi absent, coach Lionel Scaloni has opened the door for the Como midfielder to step into the spotlight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM ET, and all eyes will be on the 19-year-old as he looks to prove himself in the senior squad.

Argentina traveled without Messi, who was left out of the squad by Scaloni. In the previous match against Venezuela, it was Franco Mastantuono who got the chance in the starting lineup, but this time the teenager will wait on the bench as Nico Paz gets his turn.

The absence of defensive leader Cristian “Cuti” Romero, suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card against Venezuela, further forced Scaloni into changes. Leonardo Balerdi will start in central defense alongside Nicolás Otamendi, while Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña take over the fullback positions to give Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico a rest. Up front, Lautaro Martínez returns to the starting XI to partner Julián Álvarez.

Ecuador already qualified, but strong

On the other side, Ecuador enters the match already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a testament to the work of Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece. The Tricolor has been one of the surprise packages of the qualifiers, showing consistency and resilience.

Argentina will be looking for its fourth World Cup title in this tournament, which will be Lionel Messi’s last.

They welcome back Alan Franco, who returns from suspension, while star midfielder Moisés Caicedo is fit again and ready to anchor the midfield. Up front, Enner Valencia will lead the line alongside Kevin Rodríguez, with Gonzalo Plata and Yeboah providing width.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi out of Argentina squad: Who will reportedly wear his iconic No. 10 vs. Ecuador?

Predicted lineups

Ecuador: Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Estupiñán; Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Yeboah; Kevin Rodríguez, Enner Valencia.

Argentina: Martínez; Montiel, Balerdi, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez.

This matchup may not carry the same weight as other qualifiers since both teams are already through, but it represents a crucial moment for Nico Paz. For Argentina, it’s a chance to test depth and give young players opportunities. For Ecuador, it’s another opportunity to fine-tune ahead of the World Cup. All eyes will be on Guayaquil to see if the young Argentine can seize his moment.

Advertisement