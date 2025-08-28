Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: Date and venue for Leagues Cup 2025 final that could crown Messi again

After 54 matches in the group and knockout stages, the 2025 Leagues Cup has its finalists: Inter Miami CF will face the Seattle Sounders in what promises to be one of the most exciting showdowns in the tournament’s short but rapidly growing history with Lionel Messi as protagonist.

Inter Miami secured its place in the final after defeating state rivals Orlando City in a fiery Florida Derby. The match lived up to expectations with intensity from the opening whistle, but once again it was Lionel Messi who made the difference. With a goal and moments of brilliance, the Argentine superstar pushed the Herons past their rivals and into another final.

On the other side, the Seattle Sounders delivered a strong performance against the LA Galaxy, winning 2–0 thanks to a disciplined tactical approach and timely finishing. Known for their consistency in big games, Seattle will now look to use its home advantage to lift the trophy.

Why the final is in Seattle

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, August 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle. The decision comes down to tournament rules that give hosting rights to the top-seeded team among the semifinalists.

Because Seattle was the highest-ranked team from the group stage and advanced all the way to the final, they earned the right to host—unless they had faced LA Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions. With Galaxy eliminated in the semifinals, Lumen Field was confirmed as the venue. This gives the Rave Green a significant edge, with more than 60,000 passionate fans expected in the stands.

What’s at stake beyond the trophy

Winning the Leagues Cup isn’t just about lifting silverware. The competition also provides qualification spots for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup:

Champion : earns a direct berth into the Round of 16.

: earns a direct berth into the Round of 16. Runner-up : qualifies for the opening round.

: qualifies for the opening round. Third-place winner: also qualifies for the opening round.

For both Inter Miami and Seattle, this adds another layer of importance. Securing a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup guarantees international exposure, higher competition, and an opportunity to measure themselves against the best clubs across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

A clash of styles and superstars

The final brings together two of the biggest names in MLS. Inter Miami, powered by Messi, Luis Suárez, and a star-studded roster, is chasing its second Leagues Cup title in three years. Seattle, a club with deep history and one of the league’s strongest fan bases, aims to prove it still belongs among MLS’s elite.