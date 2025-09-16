UEFA Champions League 2025–26 kicks off: 4 distinct changes from previous editions

It’s been 108 days since Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan 5–0 in the final of the last UEFA Champions League. Since then, we’ve seen the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, preseason friendlies, the transfer window, and the start of domestic leagues—all leading up to this Tuesday’s kickoff of the new league phase in the 2025–26 edition.

The start of the new season brings several notable updates to Europe’s premier club tournament, including rule changes and unprecedented circumstances in the competition’s history.

This year, the Champions League will continue with the format introduced last season: a 36-team league phase that replaces the traditional group stage. Each club will play eight matches in this round, earning points toward an overall table that determines the top eight teams advancing directly to the round of 16. The next 16 clubs will face off in a playoff to decide the remaining eight spots.

From that point on, a new rule will be implemented. The top four teams in the standings after the initial phase will have home advantage in the second leg of each knockout round up to the semifinals. The top two teams will retain that advantage through to the final. However, if a lower-ranked team knocks out one of these top-seeded clubs, it will “steal” the advantage and carry it forward into the next rounds.

PSG are the reigning Champions League winners.

Why the 2025–26 Champions League is historic for England

English clubs dominate the league phase of the 2025–26 Champions League, as no other country has as many representatives in this year’s tournament. For the first time in history, six Premier League clubs are competing in the European tournament at the same time.

UEFA’s coefficient ranking, which is based on past performance by country, granted England a fifth automatic qualification spot instead of the usual four. That allowed the top five finishers in last season’s Premier League—Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United—to book their places in the tournament.

Joining them is Tottenham Hotspur, who had a disappointing Premier League campaign, finishing 17th—just avoiding relegation. However, their triumph in the UEFA Europa League 2024–25 secured their place in this year’s Champions League.

Champions League debutants

Three clubs are making their debut in the main phase of the Champions League this season. Royale Union St. Gilloise won the Belgian Pro League last season for the first time in nearly 100 years and will get their shot at European competition, opening Tuesday against PSV Eindhoven.

Pafos FC from Cyprus qualified through the preliminary rounds, eliminating Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kiev, and Red Star Belgrade along the way. Meanwhile, Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan advanced past Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPS, Slovan Bratislava, and Celtic.

The 2025–26 Champions League final heads to Hungary

Another new feature of this year’s Champions League is the location of the final. For the first time in 65 years, Hungary will host the tournament’s deciding match. On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the two best teams in Europe will compete for the title at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.