Scaloni on MLS vs Liga MX: Argentina boss and Messi’s coach sends strong words to U.S. soccer

The focus, according to Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, is not where players compete, but how well they perform on the field. From Miami, Scaloni emphasized that the MLS has grown significantly, placing it on the same level as Mexico’s Liga MX. For him, talent matters far more than the league’s prestige.

Speaking at an AFA event in Miami, Scaloni highlighted how the level of play in the United States and Mexico is closer than many believe: “MLS has leveled up a lot with Liga MX. In fact, they play against each other in competitions and there are almost no differences. Liga MX has always been a competitive league, where active, high-quality players choose to play. Both are powerful leagues. MLS is going up.”

He was referring to the Leagues Cup, a joint tournament where MLS and Liga MX clubs face off. The 2025 edition had a historic outcome, with four MLS teams reaching the semifinals. In the final, Seattle Sounders defeated Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, a moment that showed the strength of American soccer.

Selection criteria: Performance over context

Scaloni insisted that league reputation is not a deciding factor when calling up players for the Argentine national team. What matters most is performance and consistency:

Scaloni prepares to lead Argentina in his second World Cup, where he will seek to win back-to-back titles.

“We don’t really care where they play. What matters is their performance. Of course, if they compete in strong leagues, that’s a plus, but MLS and Liga MX are competitive. Playing there is not a problem for someone who wants to be on the national team.”

This philosophy explains why Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, now leading Inter Miami, remain central figures for Argentina. Scaloni has also frequently called up Thiago Almada while he was with Atlanta United, proving that MLS can be a legitimate pathway to the world champions’ roster.

A message to Latin American fans in the U.S.

With the 2026 World Cup hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Scaloni also shared a direct message to Latino fans: “Soccer is the most beautiful sport in the world, especially for Argentines. Enjoy it. You’re going to see great stars. The World Cup is unique, and having it here is special. We hope you enjoy it and cheer for Argentina if your team isn’t there.”

For Scaloni, Latino passion is universal: fiery, emotional, and deeply tied to the spectacle of the game. That passion, combined with the growth of MLS, sets the stage for a historic World Cup on American soil.

