Will Lionel Messi play? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders in MLS

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Seattle Sounders return to Fort Lauderdale just weeks after lifting the Leagues Cup trophy over Inter Miami.
The drama of the Leagues Cup final between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami still lingers, and the two clubs will meet again in MLS Week 34 in Fort Lauderdale. On Tuesday, September 16 (7:30 PM ET) at Chase Stadium, the Sounders will visit Lionel Messi in a rematch that promises fireworks. Just two weeks ago, Seattle comfortably beat the Herons 3-0 to lift the trophy, but the match ended in controversy when Luis Suárez was suspended for spitting at a Sounders staff member.

This time, both teams arrive with major concerns: 12 combined absences, nearly an entire starting lineup. With playoff positioning heating up, depth and discipline could be decisive.

According to MLS injury reports, Inter Miami has seven players unavailable or doubtful for the midweek showdown. Six of them are confirmed absences, while one is questionable:

  • Allen Obando – hamstring (out)
  • Fafa Picault – quadriceps (out)
  • Baltasar Rodríguez – hamstring (out)
  • David Ruiz – hamstring (out)
  • Luis Suárez – suspension (out)
  • Tomás Avilés – suspension (out)
  • Telasco Segovia – ankle (questionable)

That list is brutal for head coach Javier Mascherano, who must shuffle the lineup with youngsters and recent signings like Mateo Silvetti, recently cleared to play after joining from Newell’s Old Boys.

Seattle Sounders also shorthanded

Seattle, the reigning Leagues Cup champion, will also travel without several key contributors due to suspensions and fitness issues. Head coach Brian Schmetzer has relied on squad depth all year, but midweek travel to South Florida combined with missing players could test the squad’s endurance.

Despite the setbacks, Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz remain available, giving Seattle plenty of firepower up front. After their statement win in the final, the Sounders arrive with confidence and momentum.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The highly anticipated Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders clash kicks off on Tuesday, September 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

  • TV/Streaming: Available exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV
  • Live Updates: Play-by-play and match highlights will also be available through major outlets such as Olé and MLS digital platforms.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Miami: Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Bright, Busquets; Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Messi.
  • Seattle Sounders: Frei; Roldán, Gómez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Vargas, Roldán; Kossa-Rienzi, Ferreira, Rothrock; Mosovski.
