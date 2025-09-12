UEFA’s latest rule change before Champions League kickoff: Why Premier League teams might profit

Just days before the start of the Champions League, UEFA has delivered a decision that could significantly shake up the competition — and some Premier League sides might be among the biggest winners. With six English clubs in this season’s tournament — Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Europa League winners Tottenham — every squad decision matters, and this surprise development could hand several high-profile stars a second chance to play.

For teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham, the news comes as a potential lifeline after several stars were excluded from their initial European squad lists due to injury. Federico Chiesa, Mathys Tel, and Facundo Buonanotte were all left out, sparking debate among supporters and pundits about whether their absence could hurt their clubs’ chances.

When the lists were confirmed earlier this month, there was disappointment across the league. Tottenham left out their $40 million France U21 forward Mathys Tel, Liverpool excluded Italy international Federico Chiesa, and Chelsea’s on-loan Argentine playmaker Facundo Buonanotte also missed out. The consequence was clear: these players would have been forced to watch from the sidelines until at least the knockout rounds in 2025.

With the Champions League’s league phase beginning next week — and featuring blockbuster matches such as Arsenal visiting Athletic Bilbao and Chelsea facing Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena — the omissions loomed large. Clubs had to gamble on which players would be fit enough to contribute in the autumn, often leaving big names behind.

Federico Chiesa of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match vs. Bournemouth.

The surprise change

But now, UEFA has acted. In a Thursday statement, UEFA confirmed: “The Executive Committee approved an amendment to the 2025/26 UEFA men’s club competitions’ regulations to admit the temporary replacement of a maximum of one outfield player with long-term injury or illness during the league phase until matchday 6 included. The reasoning for the adaptation is to ensure that squad lists are not unfairly reduced and players are safeguarded from additional workload pressure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means clubs are now allowed to replace one player suffering from a long-term injury or illness during the league phase, something that was previously impossible. For Premier League clubs, the timing could not be better.

Chelsea could now opt to replace Liam Delap, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, allowing Buonanotte to make his Champions League debut sooner than expected. Liverpool could do the same with Chiesa, should another long-term injury open the door, while Tottenham might yet see Tel feature before the new year.

Liam Delap of Chelsea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rule that changes the calculus

This adjustment applies not just to the Champions League but also to the Europa League and Europa Conference League, ensuring that clubs like Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace can also benefit. The rule is valid until Matchday 6 — the final group-stage matchday — after which squads become locked until the knockout rounds.

The specifics of what qualifies as a “long-term injury or illness” have not been made public, leaving some ambiguity, but the change offers clubs tactical flexibility and reduces the risk of their squads being severely weakened by untimely injuries.