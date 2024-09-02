It’s already time for the first international break of the season. Although the games might not be as appealing as the summer tournaments, the spotlight returns to national teams. Here is the list of the top 10 most interesting games to watch during the international break from today through September 12:

USMNT host Marsch’s Canada amidst transition

During a successful Copa America campaign with Canada, Jesse Marsch openly reflected his disappointment at being overlooked for the USMNT job. And it’s now time for him to face his country in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. USA vs Canada will be shown on Saturday, September 7, at 7:30 PM ET via TBS & Max

Interim coach Mikey Varas will be at the helm after Gregg Berhalter’s time is up. Eighteen players from the dreadful Copa America experience maintained their place in the squad. Josh Sargent and Haji Wright returned to the roster following a decent start to the Championship season.

According to reports, USMNT will finalize Mauricio Pochettino’s hiring by Wednesday as he is expected to attend this game from the stands. USMNT will play against New Zealand next week while Canada go head-to-head with Mexico at AT&T Stadium.

UEFA Nations League gets underway

The fourth edition of the UEFA Nations League will start this week with the hosts of big games between European giants.

We’ll start with Friday’s fixture at the Parc des Princes. The 2021 champions France will play against Italy in the first round of action after disappointing Euro 2024 for both national teams. Watch France vs Italy on Friday, September 6, at 2:45 PM ET via ViX.

The defending champions of both the Nations League and European Championship, Spain will start their campaign in Serbia, but we picked their home game against Switzerland on this list. Switzerland hosts Spain on Sunday, September 8, live on ViX from 2:45 PM ET.

Staying with the UEFA Nations League, France’s second game against Belgium will be a repeat of the Round of 16 tie from Euro 2024. Both teams stick with their coaches after the tournament. Catch Belgium vs France on Monday, September 9, at 2:45 PM ET via FS2 & Fubo.

The Netherlands hosting Germany will be a perfect game to round off our recap of games from the European continent. The close neighbors have been fierce rivals since the 1974 World Cup final. Watch Netherlands vs Germany on Tuesday, September 10, at 2:45 PM ET via ViX.

Last but not least, England interim manager Lee Carsley takes charge of his first game for England’s senior team. England travels to play Ireland on Saturday, September 7 for a Noon kickoff on FS1 and Fubo.

CONMEBOL giants face tricky tests in World Cup qualifiers

As always, South America’s World Cup qualifying games are played with a round-robin format between all ten teams. But there will be six automatic tickets to the 2026 World Cup following the expansion to 48 teams.

Argentina vs Chile, Thursday, September 5, 8 PM ET; live on ViX

Copa America champions Argentina are on top after six rounds. Lionel Scaloni’s team will play their first game in this window at home against Chile, who were knocked out from this summer’s competition without scoring a single goal.

Brazil vs Ecuador, Saturday, September 7, 9 PM ET; live on ViX

Brazil struggled at the start of qualifiers and currently sits in sixth place. A win against Ecuador, who sits above Brazil despite a three-point deduction, is a must for the Selecao this Saturday.

Colombia vs Argentina, Tuesday, September 10, 4:30 PM ET; live on Fanatiz

On the seventh matchday of the qualifiers, Colombia and Argentina will play against each other barely a couple of months since the eventful Copa America final. Colombia is the only unbeaten side so far in the qualifiers.

More international break games to watch from around the globe

African nations will start the road to AFCON 2025 with the first two rounds of games.

Morocco vs Gabon, Friday, September 6, 3 PM ET; live on beIN and Fubo.

Morocco continued their incredible progress by winning bronze at the Paris Olympics. The Atlas Lions will start their qualifying campaign on Friday against Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon.

Photo: IMAGO / Pond5 Images.