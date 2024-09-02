Anticipation is building for the Champions League 2024/25 schedule. The Round of 16 phase remains the same as usual. However, the route to the Round of 16 has evolved from the traditional group stage to a larger ‘League Phase’.

Instead of 32 teams in the competition, there will now be 36. Every team is assigned eight opponents to play, with four games at home and four being away. Points procured from these games will determine a team’s position in the league table, and the top eight in the final league table after the final Matchday will automatically qualify for the Round of 16.

Teams finishing 9th-24th in the league table will play each other in playoff games to determine who progresses to the Round of 16. Teams who finish 25th-36th will be eliminated from the competition entirely. While this means more matches being added to an already intense schedule for the players, it ensures high-quality clashes every Matchday during this season’s Champions League.

Here’s the full UEFA Champions League schedule.

Tuesday, September 17

12:45 PM ET – Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven; Paramount+

3 PM ET – AC Milan vs Liverpool; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Sporting Lisbon vs LOSC Lille; Paramount+

Wednesday, September 18

3 PM ET – Manchester City vs Inter Milan; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona; Paramount+

Thursday, September 19

12:45 PM ET – Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen; Paramount+

3 PM ET – AS Monaco vs Barcelona; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Atalanta vs Arsenal; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Atletico de Madrid vs RB Leipzig; Paramount+

Tuesday, October 1

3 PM ET – Arsenal FC vs Paris Saint-Germain; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan; Paramount+

3 PM ET – PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting Lisbon; Paramount+

Wednesday, October 2

3 PM ET – Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Liverpool vs Bologna; Paramount+

3 PM ET – LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid; Paramount+

3 PM ET – RB Leipzig vs Juventus; Paramount+

3 PM ET – SL Benfica vs Atletico de Madrid; Paramount+

Tuesday, October 22

3 PM ET – Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund; Paramount+

Wednesday, October 23

3 PM ET – Atletico de Madrid vs LOSC Lille; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Barcelona vs Bayern Munich; Paramount+

3 PM ET – RB Leipzig vs Liverpool; Paramount+

Tuesday, November 5

3 PM ET – Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen; Paramount+

3 PM ET – LOSC Lille vs Juventus; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Real Madrid vs AC Milan; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City; Paramount+

Wednesday, November 6

3 PM ET – Bayern Munich vs SL Benfica; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Inter Milan vs Arsenal; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico de Madrid; Paramount+

Tuesday, November 26

3 PM ET – Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Inter Milan vs RB Leipzig; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Manchester City vs Feyenoord; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal; Paramount+

Wednesday, November 27

3 PM ET – Aston Villa vs Juventus; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Liverpool vs Real Madrid; Paramount+

Tuesday, December 10

12:45 PM ET – Girona vs Liverpool; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Atalanta vs Real Madrid; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan; Paramount+

Wednesday, December 11

3 PM ET – Arsenal vs AS Monaco; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Juventus vs Manchester City; Paramount+

Tuesday, January 21

3 PM ET – Atletico de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Liverpool vs LOSC Lille; Paramount+

3 PM ET – SL Benfica vs Barcelona; Paramount+

Wednesday, January 22

12:45 PM ET – RB Leipzig vs Sporting Lisbon; Paramount+

3 PM ET – AC Milan vs Girona; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City; Paramount+

Wednesday, January 29

3 PM ET – Barcelona vs Atalanta; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Inter Milan vs AS Monaco; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Girona vs Arsenal; Paramount+

3 PM ET – Juventus vs SL Benfica; Paramount+

3 PM ET – PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool; Paramount+

Champions League 2024/25 schedule: Dates for the playoffs, the knockouts, and the final

Knockout round playoffs: February 11/12 & 18/19, 2025; Paramount+

Round of 16: March 4/5 & 11/12, 2025; Paramount+

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 & 15/16, 2025; Paramount+

Semi-finals: April 29/30 & May 6/7, 2025; Paramount+

Final: May 31, 2025; Paramount+

The draw for the knockout round playoffs will take place on January 31, 2025. The draw for the Round of 16 will take place on February 21, 2025. The Champions League final will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

