UEFA has announced that it will enforce an away ticket price cap for fans in all men’s club competitions. Starting this season, a new reduced cap is $66 in the UEFA Champions League, $44 in the Europa League, and $22 in the Conference League. This will be reduced further next season.

This change follows UEFA’s expansion of each competition to include 36 teams, up from 32. Under the new league format, clubs will continue to play matches until the end of January.

As a result, fans will experience more away trips to at least four. Previously, these trips would have ended around December if the club had advanced from the group stage.

Successful lobbying from supporter groups

Following multiple fan campaigns over away ticket prices, UEFA has implemented a cap. Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and the European Club Association (ECA) made this decision after about two years of consultation.

Ronan Evain, FSE’s Executive Director praises the work of the supporters’ group’s efforts, and describes this as a “positive achievement”.

“The revised price caps are further recognition of how integral away fans are to the atmosphere of European club fixtures.”

“This decision illustrates another positive achievement in FSE’s joint work with UEFA and clubs on improving conditions for fans travelling across Europe.”

Furthermore, FSE mentioned on their website that they want to thank the supporters’ groups. These groups “tirelessly campaigned” to bring about the reduction in ticket prices. They continue by stating the “in-stadium actions” played a key role to “monitor prices.”

Here is a diagram illustrating the progress these crucial talks have made in reducing away tickets for fans. Prices will go down further to $55 in the UEFA Champions League, $38 in the Europa League, and $22 in the Conference League. The previous cap in the Champions League was $77. This means there is almost a 30% total reduction over the next two seasons.

UEFA and ECA ‘committed’ to enhancing the matchday experience

UEFA President Aleksandr Čeferin also released a statement following the change. He stated that the organization will continue to ensure that it “values and recognizes” teams following this major change.

“Today’s decision marks another key step in reaffirming UEFA’s commitment to enhancing the matchday experience for all fans.”

“By introducing more fan-friendly policies, we continue our mission to keep football as an inclusive sport where supporters who travel across Europe to follow their teams are valued and recognised.”

Additionally, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelafi released a statement recognizing the importance of the overall experience for fans during a matchday.

“Lowering the price cap of the ticket prices for visiting supporters in the new UEFA men’s club competitions is an important signal from all ECA’s member clubs in actively contributing to improving the overall match experience for fans.”

“ECA’s collaboration with UEFA and the fans’ representatives through FSE is fundamental in ensuring travelling supporters can enjoy following their teams across Europe to the maximum.”

