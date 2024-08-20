Soccer fans in the United States widely celebrated the impending appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, but they will wait to see him in the dugout. Instead of the Argentine, Mike Varas will serve as the interim head coach of the USMNT. The former head coach of the USA U-20 national team will lead the side during September’s friendlies. The USMNT hosts Canada in Kansas City on Saturday, Sep. 7. Then, three days later, the USMNT travels to Cincinnati to take on New Zealand.

Granted, Varas will be in this role on a strictly temporary basis. However, even if Mauricio Pochettino formally joins the USMNT before the September international window, Varas will guide the USMNT in those friendlies. Therefore, if US Soccer introduces Pochettino, he will have additional time to acquaint himself with the national team. It would be similar to Emma Hayes watching over the USWNT while she finished her time with the Chelsea women’s team. The only difference was Hayes was actively coaching, while Pochettino has not been in charge of a squad since the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Of course, part of the timing issue with Mauricio Pochettino has come from Chelsea. He is still under contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit despite mutually agreeing to leave the side after the end of last season. That has made officially signing him a challenge. Chelsea still owes Pochettino money from his contract. Legally, he cannot sign a contract with US Soccer. Therefore, Varas is serving as the bridge to coach the side in the meantime.

Mikey Varas has experience coaching USMNT youth

Varas has had limited time with senior squads. Most of his coaching career has been among academies or youth squads. For example, his last job before the interim role with the USMNT was on the staff as a coach. But that was a promotion from his time as the U-20 head coach for the United States. There, he coached in the U-20 World Cup, when the United States reached the quarterfinals. It eventually lost to Uruguay. Varas spent three years in that role.

US Soccer regularly likes to hire coaches who have experience with the American soccer system. In other words, they like coaches with MLS experience. Varas fits that requirement for an interim coach. He was an assistant for FC Dallas for four years from 2016 to 2019. That came off the back of time in the FC Dallas academy system and the Sacramento Republic youth ranks.

As the interim head coach of the USMNT, Mikey Varas will do well to bring the players together to help their cohesiveness. The friendlies against Canada and New Zealand do not have much significance for the side’s growth, as it is coming off the back of a disappointing Copa America. However, as this international break comes just a few weeks into the European season, Varas can build the confidence of players representing the United States. Or Varas can call upon some of the players he used during the U-20 World Cup in 2023. Several players from his squad in that tournament recently represented the United States at the Olympics.

PHOTOS: IMAGO