Timothy Weah scores against Real Madrid in Champions League: How many USMNT players have done it?

By Dante Gonzalez

Timothy Weah of Olympique de Marseille celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Timothy Weah of Olympique de Marseille celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Timothy Weah made headlines Tuesday after scoring the opening goal for Olympique Marseille on Matchday 1 of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid. His name on the scoresheet immediately sparked the question: how many other USMNT players have ever scored against Los Blancos in Europe’s biggest competition?

After a misplaced pass from Arda Güler, Mason Greenwood sparked a Marseille counterattack. Weaving through multiple Madrid defenders, Greenwood slipped the ball to Weah, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute. With that goal, Weah joined a very exclusive list of American players.

Weah became just the second USMNT player ever to score against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The first to achieve that feat was Christian Pulisic in 2021, when he found the net for Chelsea in a semifinal clash.

Remarkably, Timothy mirrored something his father George Weah had done 21 years earlier. In 1994, George scored at the Santiago Bernabéu while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals, sealing a 1–0 win.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side&#039;s first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC.

Christian Pulisic, the first USMNT star to score against Real Madrid

Founded in 1902, Real Madrid are regarded as one of the greatest and most historic clubs in world soccer, and their dominance continues today. Despite several Americans facing them in European competition, none had ever found the net, until Christian Pulisic did so.

Video: Timothy Weah scores opener for Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid in Champions League

His breakthrough moment came on April 27, 2021, when Chelsea hosted the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. In the 14th minute, Antonio Rüdiger lofted a ball behind the Madrid backline to Pulisic, who controlled it inside the box, rounded Thibaut Courtois, and calmly slotted home to give the Blues the lead.

Johnny Cardoso, another USMNT scorer vs. Real Madrid

Although not in the Champions League, another American managed to score against Los Blancos. On March 1, 2025, Johnny Cardoso struck for Real Betis in a 2–1 La Liga win. That effort made him just the third USMNT player to ever score against Real Madrid—joining Pulisic in Europe and Weah on the continental stage.

