Video: Timothy Weah scores opener for Olympique Marseille vs Real Madrid in Champions League

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Timothy Weah celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.
Timothy Weah celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid C.F. and Olympique de Marseille.

Real Madrid are making their debut in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2025–26, taking on Olympique Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In a surprise to many, the visitors struck first with a goal from Timothy Weah.

The expectation leading up to the match was to see Real Madrid’s stars perform for the first time this season on the European stage, following a strong start to their La Liga campaign with four wins in their first four matches.

Head coach Xabi Alonso made the surprising decision to leave Vinicius Junior on the bench as part of the roster rotation, aiming to manage workloads during a demanding start to the season. Even so, Real Madrid fielded a lineup packed with top-tier talent, including Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, and Franco Mastantuono.

However, Marseille pulled off a surprise by scoring the opener in the 22nd minute of the first half. A midfield error allowed Mason Greenwood to recover the ball and launch an attack against an exposed defense. The English forward waited for Weah, who made a run into the box, received the assist from his teammate, and fired a powerful right-footed shot past Thibaut Courtois to make it 1–0.

Mbappe levels the score

The early shock at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was short-lived, as Los Blancos quickly found their way to an equalizer. In the 26th minute, Rodrygo Goes received the ball on the left side of the pitch, cut inside, and was brought down in the box.

Franco Mastantuono breaks new record with Real Madrid in Champions League debut

Franco Mastantuono breaks new record with Real Madrid in Champions League debut

Referee Irfan Peljto had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, and Kylian Mbappe stepped up to take the penalty. The French forward—undoubtedly Real Madrid’s most impactful player this season—struck with his right foot and beat Geronimo Rulli, even though the Argentine goalkeeper guessed the right direction.

