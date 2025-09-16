MLS record watch: Lionel Messi struggles to keep pace in single-season goal chase

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi are entering the decisive stretch of the MLS regular season with plenty on the line—both for the team and for the Argentine superstar individually. After back-to-back heavy defeats, Javier Mascherano’s squad needs a quick turnaround, while Messi’s chase for one of the league’s most prestigious scoring records hangs in the balance.

In 2019, Carlos Vela set the MLS single-season scoring record with 34 goals for LAFC. It remains the gold standard for forwards in the league, a mark that Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, Kaká, and Gonzalo Higuaín all failed to touch during their stints in MLS.

Messi currently sits at 19 goals with eight matches left in the regular season. To match Vela’s total, he would need to score an average of two goals per game—a daunting pace, even for a player of his caliber. Statistically, Messi has been scoring once every 89 minutes this year. To reach the record, he’ll need to nearly double that production.

The impact of the Charlotte defeat

The recent 3-0 loss to Charlotte FC was a setback on multiple fronts. Messi missed a penalty, Miami slipped further down the Eastern Conference standings, and the scoring race tilted toward Nashville’s Sam Surridge, who leads the Golden Boot race with 21 goals in 30 appearances. Messi remains close behind, but every missed opportunity adds pressure.

Lionel Messi missed his 34th penalty kick of his career against Charlotte.

Mascherano defended his captain in the post-match press conference: “The responsibility for not getting results is mine. Messi is not to blame. We need to keep our heads down, work in silence, and prepare for Tuesday’s match. We must get three points.”

The road ahead for Messi and Miami

The remaining schedule offers challenges and opportunities: Seattle Sounders, D.C. United, New York City FC, Toronto, Chicago Fire, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, and Nashville. Each of these games will be critical not only for playoff positioning but also for Messi’s pursuit of Vela’s milestone.

Messi himself emphasized the importance of managing his fitness after recent injury struggles: “I just came back from an injury. I’m fine now, but we decided to rest and prepare for what’s coming. We want to win MLS—it’s our objective—and I hope to be ready.”

A title within reach

For Messi and Inter Miami, the bigger picture remains the MLS Cup. The franchise, owned by David Beckham, is still chasing its first league title. Winning it would cement Messi’s legacy in North American soccer, regardless of whether he surpasses Vela’s record.

Still, the numbers don’t lie: Messi has little margin for error if he wants his name etched into the MLS history books. The chase begins Tuesday against Seattle—a must-win for both Miami’s season and Messi’s pursuit of greatness.