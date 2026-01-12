Timo Werner makes U-turn on move to Inter Miami with Lionel Messi, reportedly opts for MLS rival instead

Timo Werner emerged as one of the high-profile targets linked to Inter Miami, with expectations of forming an attacking partnership alongside Lionel Messi. However, with the Herons shifting their approach during the winter transfer window, the German striker has reportedly made a U-turn and is now set to join one of their Major League Soccer rivals instead.

Heading into the 2026 season, and with a Designated Player slot becoming available, Werner became one of the prominent names connected to a move to Inter Miami to bolster Lionel Messi’s supporting cast after a successful campaign. However, the club’s front office pivoted its strategy by prioritizing a permanent deal for Tadeo Allende, opening the door for the German forward to move to the United States—just not to South Florida, but to the West Coast.

According to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert and Sebastian Stafford-Bloor, the San Jose Earthquakes are closing in on a deal to sign Timo Werner. With limited opportunities at RB Leipzig, the German forward is expected to depart during the current transfer window, and San Jose have capitalized on the situation by positioning Werner as their marquee signing for the 2026 season.

While no transfer fee has been disclosed, a verbal agreement between Werner and the Earthquakes has reportedly been reached, with formal steps expected in the coming days. Valued at €3 million on Transfermarkt, Werner logged just 14 minutes across three appearances during the 2025-26 season, a stark situation for a player who lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea in 2019-20.

RB Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schäfer addressed Werner’s situation in late December, speaking to Sky Sports Germany after Leipzig’s 3–1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen: “He has always conducted himself professionally and correctly. That said, I believe that if he wants more minutes – and we’ve discussed this extensively with him – it may be time for a change.“

As reported by The Athletic, Werner is expected to occupy one of San Jose’s Designated Player slots and form part of the attacking core alongside Cristian Arango, who recently signed a contract extension through 2027. With former Inter Miami striker Josef Martínez departing for Tijuana, the Earthquakes would still retain another DP slot even after completing Werner’s signing.

Inter Miami still working on deals

Lionel Messi capped a historic 2025 season by winning the MLS Cup, the Golden Boot, and the Landon Donovan MVP Award in consecutive fashion, an unprecedented feat in league history. Looking to build on that momentum, Inter Miami’s front office has remained active throughout the winter transfer window, with additional reinforcements expected.

Most recently, the Herons confirmed the signing of David Ayala from the Portland Timbers to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets, adding to earlier acquisitions that include Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón. With the club also pursuing the returns of MLS Cup winners Rocco Ríos Novo, Tadeo Allende, and Baltasar Rodríguez, Inter Miami would still have one Designated Player slot available for another potential blockbuster addition.

