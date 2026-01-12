Harry Kane keeps shining at Bayern Munich: The English striker matches a historic 60-year Bundesliga scoring record

Even though his arrival in 2023 was heavily criticized, Harry Kane managed to turn criticism into praise, leading the offense in an impressive way. After playing 122 games, the Englishman has scored 116 goals, making it clear that he is one of the best players in the world. Although he is already 32 years old, he has managed to maintain his high level of play, equaling a 60-year-old Bundesliga scoring record and writing his name in the history of the league.

Following netting in Bayern Munich‘s impressive 8-1 win over Wolfsburg, Harry Kane reached 20 goals in the 2025-26 season. With this, the Englishman became the first player since Timo Konietzka to score more than 20 goals in each of his first three Bundesliga seasons, equaling the German’s 60-year-old record, making it clear that his impact on the team is already legendary. In case he keeps his scoring rhythm, he could surpass his 36-goal mark from his debut season.

Not only is Kane maintaining his brilliance at Bayern Munich, but Michael Olise and Luis Diaz are also leading the offense. Coach Vincent Kompany’s influence has been vital in this regard, imposing a specific style in which the Englishman is the key player, as he not only scores goals but also contributes creatively. As a result, the German side is emerging as one of the clear favorites to win the UEFA Champions League, something they have not achieved since 2020.

Harry Kane has positioned himself as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, along with Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha. During the 2025-26 season, the Englishman has scored 31 goals in 26 games and added four assists. Furthermore, he has thrived in crucial Champions League matches, strengthening his case as the leading candidate for this individual honor, especially if he captures the prestigious tournament title for the first time in his career.

Kane is reportedly near to secure his contract renewal with Bayern Munich

Given his impressive form at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has been linked with a possible move to Barcelona or a return to the Premier League, as he has a €77 million release clause in January 2026. However, the Englishman has made it clear that his goal is to remain with the German side for many more years. In fact, both parties are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to renew his contract.

According to Florian Plettenberg on Sky Sports, Bayern Munich have already start the initial talks with Harry Kane’s entourage, seeking to extend his contract until 2028 or 2029. While an agreement has not yet been reached, both parties hope to conclude these negotiations efficiently. However, sporting director Max Eberl is reportedly on the lookout for potential strikers to replace the Englishman in the event of an unexpected departure.