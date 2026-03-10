Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

James Rodriguez reveals date for his MLS debut with Minnesota United

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United looks on prior to the start of the match against FC Cincinnati.
© David Berding/Getty ImagesJames Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United looks on prior to the start of the match against FC Cincinnati.

The signing of James Rodriguez by Minnesota United was one of the most high-profile moves in Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 season, considering the star status he carries. However, the Colombian midfielder has yet to make his official debut, something that now appears close to happening.

Rodriguez missed the team’s first three matches of the season. In Minnesota United’s opener against Austin FC, he had only been with the team for a few days and was not even included in the squad. For the second match, against FC Cincinnati, he was on the bench but coach Cameron Knowles surprisingly chose not to give him any minutes. And last week, a minor physical issue prevented James from being considered for the match against Nashville SC.

Now, however, everything appears to be in place for the former Real Madrid star to make his official MLS debut. “Next weekend I play on Sunday,” Rodriguez announced this week during an interview with streamer Pelicanger.

“Are you making your debut this Sunday already? Against who?” the interviewer asked, to which the 34-year-old midfielder responded confidently: “Yes, with the grace of God. Against (Thomas) Muller’s team. I don’t know what it’s called. Vancouver, I think. It’s nice here.”

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.

Indeed, Minnesota United’s next match will be against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Matchday 4 of the MLS season. The game will be played on Sunday, March 15 at 4:30 PM (ET) at BC Place in Vancouver. It will be a tough challenge for The Loons, who have recorded one win, one loss and one draw so far in the tournament, and will face a team that has won its first three matches.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi effect rolls on as Inter Miami star sets back-to-back away attendance records in first two 2026 MLS games

see also

Lionel Messi effect rolls on as Inter Miami star sets back-to-back away attendance records in first two 2026 MLS games

When was the last official match played by James Rodriguez?

James Rodriguez’s debut with Minnesota United will be an important moment for MLS, which will finally have one of the league’s biggest stars on the field. However, it remains unclear which version of the Colombian midfielder will appear in Vancouver.

Rodriguez has not played a single minute so far in 2026 and is approaching four months without an official match. At club level, he last played on November 9, 2025, in a Liga MX clash between Leon and Puebla FC. He later took part in the FIFA international break with Colombia, where he started two friendlies against New Zealand and Australia, the latter on November 19.

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
James Rodríguez’s World Cup hopes in question as Colombia star still awaits MLS debut with Minnesota United

James Rodríguez’s World Cup hopes in question as Colombia star still awaits MLS debut with Minnesota United

With the 2026 World Cup in just a few months, Colombia star James Rodríguez has still yet to make his debut in the MLS with Minnesota United.

James Rodriguez handed timely boost before Minnesota United’s 2026 MLS opener vs. Austin FC

James Rodriguez handed timely boost before Minnesota United’s 2026 MLS opener vs. Austin FC

James Rodriguez’s Minnesota United will make their 2026 Major League Soccer debut this Saturday against Austin FC.

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

While Ronaldo prepares for one last global campaign, James Rodriguez has chosen a route already taken by Lionel Messi, Thomas Muller, and Son Heung-min.

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch LAFC vs Alajuelense in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC will face Alajuelense in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how fans in the United States can watch or live stream the action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo