Neymar sent to private clinic after missing Ancelotti’s first Brazil training session ahead of World Cup

Neymar fulfilled his ultimate desire of being called up by Carlo Ancelotti to represent Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. However, the team’s tournament preparations got off on the wrong foot on Wednesday; while nearly the entire squad took part in the opening training session, Neymar was instead sent to a private clinic.

Eyeing their first pre-World Cup friendly against Panama, the Brazilian national team held its opening practice session at the Granja Comary complex in Teresopolis. While this initial session was completely closed to the press, fans, and guests, the media quickly noticed Neymar’s high-profile absence, prompting the federation to act swiftly to clarify the situation.

In an official statement released by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), officials confirmed that Neymar missed the session as he continues to rehabilitate an ongoing injury. In order to advance his treatment, the Santos forward was dispatched to a local private clinic in Teresopolis to undergo diagnostic imaging scans.

Neymar is currently nursing a swollen right calf suffered during a match against Coritiba back on May 17th and has been sidelined ever since. Beyond the basic injury diagnosis, the CBF noted that “no further information will be released until the evaluation by the Brazilian national team’s medical staff is completed,” ensuring a temporary media blackout until the test results are finalized.

While Neymar has already publicly dismissed concerns that the ailment will jeopardize his World Cup campaign, his absence from Ancelotti’s very first practice has naturally raised eyebrows regarding his true fitness level. In the meantime, the squad will continue preparing for Sunday’s warm-up match, where the Selecao will square off against Panama at the iconic Maracanã Stadium.

see also Neymar’s status for Brazil’s friendlies against Panama and Egypt emerges amid injury woes ahead of 2026 World Cup

Neymar not the only notable absence for Brazil

With this marking the first time Neymar has been selected to play under Ancelotti, anticipation for the former Barcelona star’s international return was sky-high, though his availability for the Panama fixture is now in serious jeopardy. Yet, out of the final 26-man roster designated for the World Cup, the superstar forward wasn’t the only player missing from the pitch in Teresopolis.

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Also absent from the main training session was veteran Flamengo defender Danilo. The fullback performed 90 minutes against Cusco FC in Copa Libertadores action at the Maracana on Tuesday night and was held indoors at the training center to undergo regenerative recovery work due to physical fatigue.

Meanwhile, the final three missing pieces from Brazil‘s camp are projected starting center-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, alongside forward Gabriel Martinelli. The Arsenal duo and the PSG captain are slated to compete in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, meaning they will bypass the local camp entirely and join the national team once the delegation arrives at its U.S. base at the Columbia Park Training Facility in Morris Township, New Jersey.