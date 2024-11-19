Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami CF is facing an unexpected managerial change following the resignation of Gerardo “Tata” Martino. Martino, citing personal reasons, stepped down despite the club’s efforts to retain him. A press conference is scheduled for Friday to formally announce his departure and explain his decision. This leaves Inter Miami urgently seeking a replacement ahead of the 2025 season.

The club boasts a roster of renowned players, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba, combining veteran experience with emerging talent like Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo, and Tomás Avilés.

Inter Miami’s ownership aims for a high-profile appointment to build upon the team’s recent successes and maintain its upward trajectory.

Xavi Hernández: A prominent contender

One name prominently linked to the managerial vacancy is former FC Barcelona player and manager, Xavi Hernández. This strategic move aims to not only enhance the team’s performance but also provide Messi with a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by former teammates.

Reports suggest that Messi previously expressed a desire for Xavi to lead Inter Miami, reflecting their strong bond forged during their successful years at Barcelona. Xavi’s availability following his departure from Barcelona makes an immediate appointment a possibility.

His connection with Inter Miami’s general manager, Xavier Asensi (instrumental in Messi’s transfer to Miami), could prove crucial in facilitating this transition.

Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham, has openly expressed its ambition to establish itself as a leading force in US soccer. The acquisition of prominent international players is a key component of this strategy, aiming to attract fans and elevate the competitiveness of the MLS.

Messi’s arrival has already proved highly successful, boosting the club’s profile and achieving significant on-field results, including the Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters’ Shield (2024). Xavi’s appointment could consolidate this momentum further.

Xavi’s managerial experience

Xavi’s managerial career began with Al-Sadd, where he won multiple trophies, before a recent stint at FC Barcelona, culminating in a La Liga and Supercopa de España triumph. His proven ability to cultivate success with talented squads aligns with Inter Miami’s ambitions, creating a potentially seamless integration with the existing roster.

Despite Inter Miami’s regular season success, their early playoff exit underscores the need for a strategic managerial decision to consistently compete for major titles. The choice of Xavi could be a pivotal moment in Inter Miami‘s quest for sustained dominance in the MLS.