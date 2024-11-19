Gerardo Martino, widely regarded as the most significant coach in Inter Miami‘s history, transformed the team from bottom-dwellers to a competitive force alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and other stars. However, just 10 days after the team’s elimination by Atlanta United in the MLS playoffs, Martino has surprisingly decided to part ways with the club.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Martino’s departure was sudden and reportedly driven by personal reasons. Journalist Gaston Edul has confirmed that an official announcement will be made during a press conference scheduled for Friday.

“Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas, president of soccer operations Raul Sanllehi, and head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will address members of the media at a press conference on Friday, November 22, at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) in the Chase Stadium press room following a historic 2024 season,” said the club in a statement.

Martino joined Inter Miami on June 15, 2023, playing a key role in convincing Lionel Messi to join David Beckham’s franchise. His tenure marked a turning point for the club, elevating it into one of the most prominent franchises in Major League Soccer. Despite the team’s relatively short history—it was founded in 2018—Martino cemented himself as the club’s most successful manager.

During his time at the helm, Martino coached 67 matches, securing 35 wins, 16 draws, and 16 losses. His crowning achievement was leading Inter Miami to its first-ever trophy, the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield. The team also set a record for the most points in a regular MLS season with 74, a high point overshadowed by their subsequent playoff defeat.

Martino’s tenure was defined by his effort to create a comfortable environment for Messi, who he previously coached at both FC Barcelona and Argentina’s national team. To support this vision, Inter Miami brought in veterans such as Sergio Busquets, Suarez, and Jordi Alba while also investing in promising Latin American talents like Diego Gomez, Tomas Aviles, and Federico Redondo.

Potential replacements for Martino

As of now, no official names have emerged regarding who will replace Gerardo Martino as Inter Miami’s head coach. However, one candidate that has caught the attention of fans is former FC Barcelona coach and Messi’s ex-teammate, Xavi Hernandez.

The Spaniard could be a strong fit for the MLS club, not only due to his managerial credentials but also because of his ability to connect with a roster that predominantly communicates in Spanish. Additionally, his appointment would serve as an added incentive for Lionel Messi to remain at the club.

Xavi is reportedly open to new opportunities outside Spain, as the legendary midfielder has stated that he would only coach in his home country if it were FC Barcelona. This narrows his options, potentially aligning him with Inter Miami’s ambitions.