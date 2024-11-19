Endrick, heralded as one of Real Madrid‘s most promising acquisitions for the 2024-25 season, has struggled to establish himself in the squad. Once dubbed the “next Pele,” the young Brazilian has seen limited opportunities under coach Carlo Ancelotti, prompting interest from several clubs, including those in the Premier League.

Real Madrid secured Endrick from Palmeiras in a high-profile deal worth $60 million, with potential add-ons pushing the total to $75 million. However, the lack of consistent minutes has led to speculation that the 18-year-old striker may pursue a loan move in January. According to Spanish outlet Sport, Premier League club Southampton has expressed interest in acquiring Endrick on loan for the remainder of the season.

Other suitors include Roma, where newly appointed manager Claudio Ranieri is reportedly eager to bolster his attacking options, and Real Valladolid, which had previously shown interest in the Brazilian. Notably, Valladolid is owned by legendary striker Ronaldo Nazario, whose influence could play a pivotal role in securing the deal.

Despite featuring in 10 matches for Real Madrid—all as a substitute—Endrick has only accumulated 122 minutes of playing time. Yet, in this limited span, he has managed to impress, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Coach Ancelotti is struggling with integrating Kylian Mbappe, and the team failed in the important matches (Lille, FC Barcelona, AC Milan) so far. With the Italian reluctant to consider Endrick as the solution to all those problems, a loan move could provide him with the opportunity to adapt to European football and fulfill his potential.

Real Madrid’s potential transfer plans

In addition to Endrick’s situation, Real Madrid is reportedly considering significant moves for the upcoming transfer windows. French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and Brazilian winger Rodrygo have both emerged as potential transfer candidates.

Tchouameni has faced criticism for underwhelming performances this season, leading to speculation about a potential move to Liverpool. Meanwhile, Rodrygo’s future may hinge on Kylian Mbappe’s role in the squad. With Mbappe occupying Rodrygo’s preferred position, the Brazilian winger might seek opportunities elsewhere to secure regular playing time.