Weston McKennie denied a move to Aston Villa this summer, and he subsequently highlighted his deep commitment to Juventus. It came at the cost of potentially earning a higher salary. The American midfielder has been a key player for the Italian giants over the past few seasons. Therefore, he turned down a better offer from the Premier League team and stayed put in Turin. This decision shows McKennie‘s devotion to Juventus, even if his position on the squad has become increasingly uncertain.

During the summer transfer window, Juventus were actively pursuing a deal to bring Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz to the club. As part of the negotiations, Juventus offered Weston McKennie to Aston Villa in exchange. It wanted to sweeten the deal and lower the overall transfer costs. Villa, recognizing McKennie’s talent and experience, was ready to offer him a contract worth $3.3 million per season. That was a significant increase from his current salary of $2.8 million in Turin, per Calciomercato.

However, the American midfielder turned down the offer. Instead, he chose to stay with Juventus, where he has established himself over the years. The report suggested that McKennie might have been holding out for a payoff from Juventus given the club’s apparent desire to offload him. However, he ultimately decided to extend his contract with Juventus by another year, through 2026. His love for the club and his life in Italy drove this decision. That underscored his commitment to staying with the Bianconeri despite the uncertainties surrounding his future.

McKennie’s loyalty and Juventus’ dilemma

McKennie’s loyalty to Juventus has been evident over the past few seasons, during which he has faced multiple attempts by the club to sell him. Each time, the midfielder has managed to secure his place in the squad, proving his worth on the pitch. This summer was no different. Despite being deemed surplus to requirements and included in transfer discussions, the 26-year-old once again chose to stay and fight for his place in the team.

His decision, however, reportedly “angered” Juventus, as it risked jeopardizing the deal for Douglas Luiz. Juventus had hoped to use McKennie as a bargaining chip to secure Luiz, but with the American unwilling to move, the club had to explore other options. Eventually, Villa managed to sign Luiz without involving McKennie, sealing the deal for approximately $56 million. In the process, Juventus also sent two of their players, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, to Villa. The Premier League side later loaned out both.

Right decision?

Since the start of the new season, McKennie’s playing time at Juventus has been limited. He has made just a few appearances, including a notable performance in a Champions League match where he scored in a 3-1 victory over PSV. Despite these contributions, his future at Juventus remains uncertain, with the club continuing to look for ways to offload him.

The arrival of new manager Thiago Motta has not significantly altered McKennie’s situation. Juventus is determined to rebuild and is likely to prioritize younger players or those who fit better into Motta’s tactical plans. As a result, McKennie could find himself on the periphery of the squad if he continues to reject moves to other clubs.

