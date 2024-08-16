Weston McKennie looks likely to stay at Juventus for the 2024/25 season. The USMNT star has been linked with a move away from the Old Lady for much of the summer. A transfer to Aston Villa was previously agreed upon between the two clubs, but McKennie blocked the deal. Instead, the American was hoping for a switch to a bigger team. This, however, has yet to happen.

Several other clubs have been linked with McKennie in recent weeks but not necessarily a team that suits the midfielder. The precarious situation resulted in Juve leaving the American out of its preseason squad. The player’s gamble has seemingly backfired, and he is now walking back to Juventus with his tail between his legs.

McKennie to reintegrate back into squad after new contract talks

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that both Juventus and Weston McKennie are now willing to settle their differences to make the situation work. The Serie A side, under new manager Thiago Motta, clearly wanted to sell the midfielder at some point this summer. The lack of realistic options for the American is certainly a key point to the saga.

Nevertheless, there is another significant development in McKennie’s change of heart. The midfielder has informed Motta that he is willing to extend his current contract at the club. McKennie’s current contract expires in June of 2025. This was a major reason Juve wanted to sell the American. They did not want to see the central midfielder depart next summer as a free agent.

McKennie signing a new deal, however, changes the situation quite dramatically. Assuming a contract extension is on the horizon, McKennie could be reintegrated back into the Juve squad. The midfielder may even make the bench for the team’s opening Serie A match of the season. Juventus faces off against Como on Monday.

The USMNT star currently makes about $3.5 million annually at the Italian club. There have been reports that McKennie has previously asked for a raise to remain with the Bianconeri. He even allegedly asked for an even bigger salary to move to Villa. However, he may now have to remain at the same pay scale to extend his stay in Turin.

Juventus splashed the cash on midfielders to compete with Weston McKennie

Although he seems set to rejoin Juve’s training, McKennie’s gamble could affect his playing time. While the American’s future was in limbo, Juve signed Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. The pricey duo both play in McKennie’s position in the center of the pitch. Juve splashed out a combined $79 million for the pair of midfielders.

The Old Lady is also chasing Dutch star Teun Koopmeiners. The fellow midfielder is close to a switch from Atalanta to Juve in a deal worth around $64 million. Juve has, however, created room in the area by parting ways with Adrien Rabiot and Enzo Barrenechea.

Nevertheless, Motta was previously fine with seeing McKennie leave the club. This would suggest that the new manager does not necessarily rate the American too highly. McKennie could find himself in a tough situation if he agrees to sign a new contract, only to find himself on the bench for the majority of the season.

