The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicked off its new-look league phase on Tuesday with a six-game slate. American fans of the competition had their eyes on different games for different reasons. Three teams with Americans in the squad started their Champions League campaigns. Moreover, each of those teams had multiple Americans in action. While playing time differed for the stars on display, many of the best Americans made the most of their opportunities.

That included goals from two Americans who figure to take on major roles with Mauricio Pochettino. In one game, Americans were all over the pitch. Juventus had Weston McKennie starting, perhaps by surprise, with Tim Weah coming on off the bench. Malik Tillman started for PSV Eindhoven against the Old Lady, and Ricardo Pepi made a substitute appearance. Elsewhere in Italy, Christian Pulisic started for Milan against Liverpool. Yunus Musah was an unused substitute on the day.

Going back to the PSV game against Juventus, Weston McKennie perhaps did not expect to start in matchday one. However, the American midfielder proved to manager Thiago Motta that he could be a viable option in the midfield. With Juventus taking the lead early in the contest, McKennie got in on the action. Nicolás González did well down the right side to get into the PSV Eindhoven box. González worked the ball into Dusan Vlahovic, whose first touch led to an open Weston McKennie. The American just had to find an open spot in the goal, which he did with ease.

That goal proved to be the difference on Tuesday for Juventus. While the Italian side would add another, PSV Eindhoven’s stoppage-time goal means McKennie, by default, scored the game-winning goal on the night.

Pulisic bags a beauty despite AC Milan’s loss against Liverpool

Joining McKennie in the group of Americans scoring in the Champions League on Tuesday was Christian Pulisic. A boisterous San Siro had high expectations for Paulo Fonseca’s debut as a manager in the Champions League with AC Milan. In the end, that did not go to plan. Liverpool scored three unanswered goals on the road to sink Milan and add to the Portuguese’s woes in Italy.

Yet, it got off to a brilliant start on Tuesday. Just three minutes in, Christian Pulisic scored a sensational solo goal to bring the San Siro to life. Pulisic picked up the ball on the right wing and dribbled down the Liverpool half. Unchallenged, Pulisic carried the ball into the box before rifling a shot across the face of the goal. Alisson was helpless in the Liverpool net as the ball nestled into the corner of the goal.

Pulisic has now scored three goals in five games with Milan this season. He has also tacked on a pair of Serie A assists. Going back to the start of last season, Pulisic is tied with Lautaro Martinez for the most goal contributions in all competitions with 30.

Milan will look to bounce back from its early defeat in the Champions League when it travels to Leverkusen on matchday two. Meanwhile, Juventus will also travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig and build on a strong start to the Old Lady’s campaign.

