FIFA considering historic rule change for penalty kicks after the 2026 World Cup

A rule change that could redefine the history of soccer is reportedly under discussion at FIFA. In an effort to modernize the game—similar to the introduction of VAR at the 2018 World Cup in Russia—soccer’s governing body is said to be considering altering one of the sport’s most dramatic moments: the penalty kick.

Former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde revealed on Cadena Ser’s Carrusel Deportivo that FIFA’s head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, is pushing an idea that would radically change the way penalties are executed.

Under the proposal, if the goalkeeper saves a penalty—whether by catching the ball or parrying it—the play would end immediately. The attacking player would no longer be able to follow up on a rebound. Instead, the defending team would restart play with a goal kick.

What remains unclear is what would happen if the ball rebounds off the post or crossbar without the goalkeeper touching it. That detail, according to reports, would need to be clarified if the rule change moves forward.

The 2022 World Cup was decided by penalty kicks, with Argentina emerging as the champion.

Timeline for implementation

Should the proposal gain approval, it would not take effect until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. This means that the historic tournament in North America will be the last World Cup played under the current penalty regulations.

The role of IFAB in rule changes

It’s important to note that FIFA does not unilaterally control the rules of the game. That responsibility lies with the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the only body authorized to create, amend, or abolish the Laws of the Game.

The IFAB is made up of eight members: four from FIFA and one each from the four British football associations (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). Because soccer originated in the UK, these associations retain equal voting power.

For any rule change to pass, at least six votes are required. FIFA’s four votes give it the effective power of veto: if all four FIFA representatives oppose a proposal, it cannot move forward, even if the British associations vote in favor.

