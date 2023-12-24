A new wave of media attention has focused on the European Super League following the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling earlier this month.

When it first came out 32 months ago, nine out of the total founders dropped it nearly quickly after. Twelve teams made their plans to form a European Super League public in April 2021.

This league would supplement existing local tournaments throughout Europe including the UEFA Champions League. The plan was to ensure that the top European teams would compete against each other more often. In exchange, they would get substantial financial rewards.

The concept was swiftly shelved due to vocal criticism from fan organizations, several national soccer bodies, and the European Club Association (ECA).

What followed was threats of a ban on participation in European tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League. Also, any player who participated in Super League matches faced fines from FIFA, the global regulatory body.

The outcome was that nine of the 12 teams said they were pulling out of the competition. A Spanish commercial court granted a preliminary injunction protecting the other three clubs—Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona—from potential punishment.

On appeal, this was reversed. The Madrid court then sent the matter to the highest European court, the ECJ, which is located in Luxembourg.

When it comes to permission, control, and punishment, UEFA and FIFA are “abusing a dominant position” due to their arbitrary regulations. In a legally enforceable decision issued on Thursday, the European Union’s Court of Justice said as much.

It was fan reaction that led to the ESL being dropped in 2021

What did Premier League say of decision?

European soccer teams Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Bayern, and PSG were the first to comment on the ECJ decision.

Even though numerous English sides were early participants in the plan, they have taken a stance against creating a Super League.

Following the verdict, the Premier League firmly stated their stance on the matter. The new competition structure has been approved as of Thursday, but they have entirely rejected it.

The Premier League acknowledged the judgment involving the Super League, FIFA, and UEFA. They considered it a significant ruling and expressed their intention to assess its implications for the game thoroughly.

They clarified that the ruling did not support the so-called “European Super League,” emphasizing their continued rejection of such a concept. The league highlighted the crucial role of supporters in the game, emphasizing their consistent opposition to a “breakaway” competition.

The Premier League restated their dedication to the fundamental principles of open competition that contribute to the success of both domestic and international club competitions. They emphasized the importance of soccer thriving on the competitiveness facilitated by promotion and relegation.

As well as the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions. They also mentioned the enduring rivalries and rituals associated with weekends being dedicated to domestic soccer.

Organizers still hopeful of open dialogue

Now, according to a fresh rumor, the ESL organizers are supposedly trying to get the Premier League teams to rethink their decision. This would be even though they have all spoken out against the revised rules of the tournament.

Another goal of the newly formed independent regulator in the UK is to stop clubs from forming their own unique league.

This doesn’t dispel A22’s belief that the European Super League can win over Premier League teams, according to the I.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images