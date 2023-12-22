There has been plenty of discussion and contrasting support for the European Super League (ESL) over the last two days. The breakaway division won a massive court case against FIFA and UEFA on Thursday which could pave the path to its recreation. ESL organizers previously attempted to form a new league in 2021 featuring the top teams across the continent. The move, however, did not go down well with soccer fans. As a result, plans to form the ESL died within days.

Thursday’s court decision has triggered many big teams to issue statements on the ruling. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United were amongst the European clubs to side with FIFA and UEFA. These teams all claimed that they would resist any ESL offers to split from their current alignment.

Real president celebrates court verdict as ESL officials attempt to persuade clubs

Nevertheless, Barcelona and Real Madrid are still staunch supporters of the breakaway league. While other clubs have abandoned the plan, the Spanish duo has maintained their intentions with the ESL. Italian giants Juventus also previously partnered with the Spanish sides for two years. The Old Lady, however, eventually dropped out of the reformation of the division earlier this year.

Despite being alone at the moment, Real President Florentino Perez celebrated the victory in court against the governing bodies. “Today a Europe of freedoms has triumphed, and also football and its fans have triumphed,” proclaimed Perez. “We are facing a great opportunity to improve European club football.”

High-profile clubs still support the European Super League

While all of England’s “Big Six” clubs have distanced themselves from the ESL, new reports suggest that Barcelona and Real Madrid may soon have new allies. According to reports in Portugal, Benfica and Porto have both agreed to join the breakaway league. The two Portuguese giants, however, have not yet made an official announcement on the decision.

Benfica and Porto are Portugal’s top two historic clubs. The duo have combined to collect 68 total Primeira Liga titles. Only one other team in the league (Sporting) has managed to win the title since 2002. Sporting is currently leading the division at the moment.

The Portuguese sides are, however, not the only other teams to show interest in the ESL. The aforementioned report claims that several teams from France, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey are also privately in discussions with the breakaway division.

Ligue 1 duo Lyon and Marseille are the two teams from France interested in transitioning away from UEFA. Outside of Paris Saint-Germain, these two are the most successful sides in the country. However, both clubs are struggling in their current domestic campaigns. Lyon is even battling to remain in the French top flight.

Top Turkish sides such as Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray may also join up with Barca and well. The trio is undoubtedly the most decorated set in all of Turkey. They have racked up a combined 58 Super Lig titles out of 67 total champions since the league’s introduction.

The report suggests that “several” Italian clubs have given an agreement to join the ESL, but they did not name the exact teams. Other clubs showing interest in the division include PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Anderlecht.

PHOTOS: IMAGO