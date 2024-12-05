The European Super League (ESL) is reportedly back, and it appears more determined than ever to challenge UEFA’s dominance over European soccer. Though initially thwarted in 2021, A22 Sports Management, the organization behind the ESL, has been quietly rebuilding its project, and the response from clubs has been more positive than expected. According to recent reports, talks with 100 clubs across Europe have resulted in 60 clubs expressing interest in joining the competition, a stark contrast to the initial backlash.

Just three years ago, the Super League project collapsed almost as quickly as it was announced, due to intense backlash from fans, governing bodies, and even governments. However, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus—the three clubs that never officially withdrew—have kept the vision alive. Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid, remains the chief advocate, insisting that the Super League is not only viable but necessary for the future of European soccer.

“The Super League is still alive,” Perez has claimed on multiple occasions, and recent developments suggest he might be right. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo now reports that ongoing discussions with clubs have yielded positive feedback, with many expressing interest under certain conditions, particularly regarding the format and inclusion criteria.

Proposed structure: Three-tier league system

The revamped Super League would adopt a more meritocratic approach, addressing one of the main criticisms of the initial proposal. The tournament would feature a three-tiered league system with promotion and relegation:

Star League : The elite tier, comprising 16 top clubs from Europe’s “Big Five” leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France) as well as other top teams from leagues like Portugal and the Netherlands.

: The elite tier, comprising from Europe’s “Big Five” leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France) as well as other top teams from leagues like Portugal and the Netherlands. Gold League : Another division of 16 teams striving for promotion to the top tier.

: Another division of striving for promotion to the top tier. Blue League: The third division, featuring 32 teams, from which 20 clubs would be relegated annually.

The competition would culminate in a knockout stage involving the top eight teams from the Star League, reducing the number of games to 19 for the winners—a slight improvement over the current Champions League’s 17-game format.

While Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus remain the most vocal proponents, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are the most prominent opponents. These clubs’ refusal to join presents a major obstacle to the ESL’s legitimacy and competitiveness. Still, there is speculation that the German giants could be swayed under the right conditions, though PSG and Manchester City remain firmly against it.

When could it launch?

Despite lingering logistical and legal challenges, the ESL organizers are aiming for an ambitious launch date in September 2025, with 2026 as a backup. The organizers believe they can offer financial incentives far beyond UEFA’s capabilities, promising €1-2 billion in additional revenue annually through advertising on a free-to-air online platform. However, there are still questions about how much of this revenue would be invested in grassroots soccer and smaller leagues.

UEFA’s resistance to the Super League has not softened. However, a key Spanish court ruling currently prevents UEFA from penalizing clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona for their involvement in the ESL. The legal battle is far from over, and the outcome could shape the future of European soccer.