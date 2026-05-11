Kylian Mbappe sparks new Real Madrid controversy as he would rather miss last home games due to fans’ booing

Kylian Mbappe’s 2025-26 campaign at Real Madrid has taken a toxic turn in its final weeks, with supporters increasingly targeting the Frenchman as the face of the club’s struggles. In a stunning new development, reports now suggest Mbappe would rather miss the team’s remaining home fixtures at the Santiago Bernabeu to avoid the jeers from Madrid fans.

While Mbappe’s debut season in Spain showed promise, highlighted by a Golden Boot despite the club missing out on major silverware, expectations for his sophomore year were sky-high. However, despite a prolific start in the Champions League, Los Blancos have faltered across all competitions, resulting in their first trophyless season in recent memory.

Recent incidents have only fanned the flames, including a controversial trip to Italy while allegedly nursing an injury and a last-minute withdrawal from the recent El Clasico. Fans were further incensed by a poorly timed “Hala Madrid” Instagram post made while the team was already trailing 2-0 to Barcelona, a move widely viewed as tone-deaf as rivals celebrated a title on Madrid’s doorstep.

The relationship has deteriorated to the point where, according to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Mbappe is believed to want to “avoid playing at the Santiago Bernabeu again” for the remainder of the season. The player is reportedly shaken by the consistent boos and whistles directed at him by the home crowd during recent outings.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid applauds the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If this stance holds, Mbappe would feature in just one of Real Madrid’s three remaining matches this season. The club hosts Real Oviedo on May 14 followed by a season finale against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu, with only a road trip to Sevilla on May 17 offering a respite from the hostile home environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Federico Valverde lose support as some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

Statistically, Mbappe remains a force, tallying 41 goals and six assists in 41 games this season and reaching 100 total appearances for the club. Yet, the standard at Real Madrid transcends mere box scores; for the Madridismo, trophies and perceived commitment to the badge are the only currencies that matter, and Mbappe is currently bankrupt in both.

‘Mbappe Out’ online petition reaches 70 million signatures

The friction between the star and the stands began as early as the 2024-25 season, when both Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were criticized for a lack of defensive work rate under then-coach Carlo Ancelotti. That lingering frustration eventually manifested in the “Mbappe Out” website, a fan-driven platform dedicated to calling for the Frenchman’s departure.

While the petition lacks a formal verification process for its signatories, the numbers are nonetheless staggering. After originally setting a modest goal of 200,000 signatures, the count has reportedly skyrocketed past 70 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While a digital petition has no legal bearing on Mbappe’s lucrative contract, the sheer volume of the movement serves as a loud indictment of his standing in the Spanish capital. It is a glaring symptom of a fractured relationship that may have already reached the point of no return.