Lionel Messi learns fate of talented teammate: Inter Miami makes final call on 2025 MLS Cup-winning starlet with Europe calling

A quiet but meaningful shift has taken place behind the scenes in South Florida. While Lionel Messi continues to shape the present of the club with his influence and leadership, the future of one of the most intriguing young talents in the squad has been decided. It is a move that closes one chapter while opening another, involving ambition, opportunity, and the difficult balance between potential and immediate impact.

The player in question arrived with promise, international pedigree, and the label of a long-term project. He also leaves with silverware to his name, having tasted success at the highest domestic level. Yet soccer, especially at elite clubs, rarely pauses for sentiment.

When Inter Miami announced the arrival of Allen Obando ahead of the 2025 season, the move was framed as an investment in youth and upside. The teenage striker joined on loan after early professional exposure in South America and international experience with his country.

However, despite the early enthusiasm, Obando’s year in Miami did not unfold as planned. Injuries across the 2025 campaign disrupted continuity and limited his ability to build rhythm in a competitive attacking group led by global stars.

Allen Obando #29 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF

In total, the young forward made just six appearances across the season. He found the net once — a goal that came in an April match against FC Dallas — but opportunities were sporadic. For a developing striker, consistent minutes are essential, and those proved difficult to come by. Still, his time with the club was not without achievement.

The decision revealed: No extension, new direction

Midway through the story, clarity emerges. According to Bolavip and reports from Ecuador, Inter Miami has chosen not to renew Allen Obando’s loan, bringing his time at the club to an official conclusion. From the club’s perspective, the loan arrangement had simply run its course.

With roster planning evolving and attacking options already defined, the Herons reportedly opted against activating any continuation of the deal. The decision does not reflect a lack of belief in the player’s talent, but rather a strategic call tied to squad balance and immediate needs.

With the loan expired, Inter Miami no longer holds influence over the 19-year-old’s next destination. The Ecuadorian ends his spell with one MLS Cup medal, having been part of the squad that lifted the trophy in 2025 — meaning he leaves with as many titles as goals in a pink shirt.

Europe now comes into focus

With his chapter in MLS closed, Obando’s future is now shifting decisively toward Europe. Sources close to the situation indicate that he is not expected to return to his former club in Ecuador, Barcelona SC, despite previous ties there. Instead, his sporting rights are being handled through an ownership structure connected to Atletico Madrid, placing his next move firmly within a European development pathway.

Interest has already surfaced from Spain, with Real Oviedo monitoring his situation. While no formal agreement has yet been announced, the direction is clear: Obando’s next challenge is likely to come on European soil.

