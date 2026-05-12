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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal face each other in one of the most competitive matches of the season, as today’s game could determine the winner of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League. Although Jorge Jesus’ team remain at the top of the table, they have lost four matches this season. This is far from the case for Simone Inzaghi’s team, as they remain unbeaten throughout the campaign, complicating Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of being crowned league champion.

Al Hilal have managed to become the most consistent team in the league, remaining the only unbeaten side. Under head coach Simone Inzaghi, they have maintained one of the league’s best defenses, supported by a strong midfield. In addition, Karim Benzema and Sergej Milinković-Savić lead the attack, with support from Malcom and Theo Hernández on the wings, giving them hope of securing a victory.

Head coach Jorge Jesus has transformed Al Nassr’s reality, turning them into the best offensive team in the Saudi Pro League. Not only is Cristiano Ronaldo shining from a scoring standpoint, but João Félix and Sadio Mané are as well, giving the team versatility and changes of pace. Despite this, they face a clear challenge: Maintaining defensive consistency, something they have rarely achieved this season despite the strong performances of Iñigo Martínez.

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In case Cristiano Ronaldo’s team manage to defeat Al Hilal, they could be crowned Saudi Pro League champions, ending a seven-year drought. Because of this, both teams are playing for the most important part of the season, as Karim Benzema’s side would need a victory today and to maintain their unbeaten run in the remaining matches to take the title away from Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs Al Hilal

Despite entering today’s match as favorites, Al Nassr will face Al Hilal with five key absences: Ângelo, Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, Raghid Alaa Najjar, Sami Al-Najei, and Mubarak Buainain. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus has recovered Kingsley Coman, allowing him to partner Sadio Mané on the wings. From a scoring standpoint, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix are expected to be key once again, just as they have been throughout the season.

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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Considering this, Al Nassr could lineup as follows: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez; Kingsley Coman, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Hilal predicted lineup vs Al Nassr

Al Hilal are looking to surprise Al Nassr by defeating them with their impressive defensive and offensive consistency. Although head coach Simone Inzaghi will be without Hamad Al Yami and Kalidou Koulibaly, he still has Karim Benzema, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Theo Hernández, and Rúben Neves available. With them in the roster, they are aiming for a victory that would once again establish them as favorites to win the Saudi Pro League.

With this in mind, Al Hilal could play as follows: Yassine Bounou; Ali Lajami, Yusuf Akçiçek, Ruben Neves, Theo Hernández; Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Aldawsari; Malcom, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Salem Al Dawsari; Karim Benzema.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Al Nassr have established as the clear favorites to become champions of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, needing a victory over Al Hilal. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus will be without Ângelo, dealing a significant blow to the team’s consistency.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Al Hilal will clash in Matchday 32 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League season. Find here how to watch every moment live in the USA.

How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for a massive showdown against Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal on Matchday 33, with the outcome expected to shape the final stretch of one of the most dramatic title races in recent league history.

Benzema handed major boost at Al Hilal as Hernandez and Bounou ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Benzema handed major boost at Al Hilal as Hernandez and Bounou ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Ahead of the key SPL clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Karim Benzema will be counting with Al Hilal star teammates Theo Hernandez and Yassine Bounou.

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