How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Al Nassr vs Al Hilal
|WHAT
|Saudi Pro League
|WHEN
|2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Tuesday, May 12, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The Saudi Pro League title race reaches a critical moment as Al Nassr and Al Hilal collide in a matchup loaded with championship implications. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr can secure the league crown with a victory.
On the other hand, Karim Benzema and Al Hilal know three points would cut the gap to two with a game still in hand, keeping the race alive until the final weeks. With the title hanging in the balance, this is a showdown fans will not want to miss.
More details on how to watch
With Fubo
, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app
is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.