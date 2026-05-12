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How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Hilal
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Tuesday, May 12, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Saudi Pro League title race reaches a critical moment as Al Nassr and Al Hilal collide in a matchup loaded with championship implications. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr can secure the league crown with a victory.

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On the other hand, Karim Benzema and Al Hilal know three points would cut the gap to two with a game still in hand, keeping the race alive until the final weeks. With the title hanging in the balance, this is a showdown fans will not want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Why isn’t Angelo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Al Nassr have established as the clear favorites to become champions of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, needing a victory over Al Hilal. Nevertheless, head coach Jorge Jesus will be without Ângelo, dealing a significant blow to the team’s consistency.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted lineups for 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Following their victory over Al Shabab, Al Nassr are on the verge of clinching the Saudi Pro League title, needing a win today against Al Hilal to secure it. With this in mind, both teams are fielding their strongest lineups, as the season could come down to this one game.

How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

How Al Nassr’s win, draw, or loss against Al-Hilal could affect the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for a massive showdown against Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal on Matchday 33, with the outcome expected to shape the final stretch of one of the most dramatic title races in recent league history.

Benzema handed major boost at Al Hilal as Hernandez and Bounou ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Benzema handed major boost at Al Hilal as Hernandez and Bounou ready to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Ahead of the key SPL clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Karim Benzema will be counting with Al Hilal star teammates Theo Hernandez and Yassine Bounou.

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