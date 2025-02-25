Surprising interest: Premier League club looks to acquire Endrick from Real Madrid

Real Madrid‘s highly-rated Brazilian forward Endrick, despite his impressive start to his career at the Bernabéu, is reportedly attracting interest from an unexpected source: West Ham United. The Premier League club is considering a loan move for the 18-year-old, according to Marca, raising eyebrows given Endrick’s potential and the substantial fee Real Madrid paid to acquire him.

Endrick joined Real Madrid in a €60 million transfer from Palmeiras in 2024. He impressed with a goal on his debut, but his opportunities have been limited by the presence of established stars Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo.

The competition for places in Real Madrid’s attack has restricted his game time, despite Ancelotti praising the young forward’s skill and confidence. This limited playing time, combined with his immense potential, has fueled speculation about a potential loan move.

The reported interest from West Ham United is a surprising development. The Premier League club is reportedly planning to approach Real Madrid regarding a loan deal for the young Brazilian.

While Endrick’s potential is undeniable, a move to West Ham would represent a significant shift in his career trajectory, moving from one of Europe’s most established giants to a club with different ambitions. The reported loan move might offer Endrick valuable first-team experience which would be difficult to obtain at Real Madrid.

Endrick’s statistics and Ancelotti’s assessment

In the 2024/25 season, Endrick made 24 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals. Despite his limited game time, his impact has been noticeable, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his faith in the youngster. Following Endrick’s Champions League debut goal against VfB Stuttgart, Ancelotti praised his “courage” and “conviction,” highlighting his potential.

Real Madrid recently secured their place in the Champions League Round of 16 following a comprehensive victory over Manchester City. They will now face city rivals Atlético Madrid, with a potential subsequent clash against either Arsenal or PSV Eindhoven if they progress.

Real Madrid’s busy schedule includes a Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad on Wednesday, further emphasizing the intense competition for places in the team.

