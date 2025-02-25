Trending topics:
‘Don’t cry, don’t bark’: MrBeast offers IShowSpeed advice for collaborating with Cristiano Ronaldo

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

MrBeast offered straightforward advice to IShowSpeed on how to successfully collaborate with Cristiano Ronaldo: "Just act normal."
The worlds of streaming and soccer collided recently when YouTube megastar MrBeast collaborated with Cristiano Ronaldo for an exclusive interview. The collaboration, which saw MrBeast appear on Ronaldo’s new YouTube channel, “UR Cristiano,” provided a fascinating intersection of two vastly different yet hugely popular global phenomena.

Following this successful collaboration, MrBeast offered advice to another vocal Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed, on how to secure his own collaboration with the Portuguese soccer legend, prompting significant interest and discussion amongst fans.

MrBeast’s interview with Cristiano Ronaldo highlights the potential for crossover collaborations between seemingly disparate areas of popular culture. Ronaldo, known for his massive social media following, sought advice on how to enhance his video content presence, and MrBeast’s expertise in this area proved beneficial.

The collaboration highlights Ronaldo’s continued ambition to expand his digital footprint, reflecting the strategic significance of social media engagement in the modern era of sports and entertainment.

MrBeast’s advice to IShowSpeed

MrBeast, addressing IShowSpeed’s desire to collaborate with Ronaldo, offered some straightforward advice: “Just act normal.” This simple yet insightful counsel underscored the importance of genuine interaction over contrived theatrics.

MrBeast, who spent considerable time with Ronaldo during filming, emphasized the need for IShowSpeed to “chill out,” “be himself,” and avoid overly excited or erratic behavior. MrBeast cautioned IShowSpeed against crying, getting nervous, smelling Ronaldo, or barking at him, stressing the importance of maintaining a calm and respectful demeanor.

The possibility of a future collaboration between Ronaldo and IShowSpeed is now a matter of intense speculation. Ronaldo is actively seeking more guests for his YouTube channel, and IShowSpeed’s highly-engaged fan base aligns well with Ronaldo’s strategy of growing his digital presence. MrBeast’s advice reflects not only a recognition of IShowSpeed’s devoted fanbase but also the potential for a genuinely entertaining collaboration between these two distinct personalities.

While the potential for a Ronaldo-IShowSpeed collaboration is highly anticipated, many fans continue to express their desire for a long-awaited meeting between Ronaldo and his longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

