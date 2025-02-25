Carlo Ancelotti’s firm stance against La Liga: Accusations of disrespecting Real Madrid

The ongoing tension between Real Madrid and LaLiga president Javier Tebas has intensified following Ancelotti’s response to Tebas’s recent comments criticizing the club’s approach to refereeing decisions.

In a press conference, Ancelotti accused Tebas of showing disrespect towards Real Madrid fans and urged him to prioritize resolving other pressing issues within Spanish football rather than focusing on Real Madrid’s complaints.

Ancelotti directly addressed Tebas’s recent comments, stating, “Tebas talks too much about Real Madrid. Since I’ve been here, he’s spoken many times, and what strikes me most is that he disrespects millions of Real Madrid fans. There are more important issues in Spanish soccer, and a president should focus more on solving those issues.” This strong response marked a clear escalation in the ongoing conflict between Real Madrid and LaLiga.

Ancelotti’s measured response to the Negreira case

Ancelotti took a more measured approach when discussing the ongoing “Negreira Case,” a controversy involving alleged payments made by FC Barcelona to a former refereeing official.

He stated, “I can’t say if this would happen with Real Madrid; what I see is that there’s a judicial process, everyone’s waiting for this resolution. The world of soccer has been patient for two years, and we have to remain patient because, in the end, a judicial resolution will come out.” His stance emphasized respecting the ongoing investigation and judicial process rather than making speculative statements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also La Liga vs. Real Madrid: ‘Real Madrid is a crybaby club’

The exchange between Ancelotti and Tebas reflects deep-seated tensions within Spanish soccer. The conflict centers on accusations that Real Madrid consistently seeks to influence refereeing decisions.

see also Carlo Ancelotti ‘furious’ after Real Madrid star leaves the club against his wishes

However, Real Madrid’s complaints about refereeing are not unique within Spanish soccer, with several clubs voicing their concerns about specific calls. This situation has highlighted the need for a more objective and transparent system to address these issues and foster trust among clubs and fans alike.