Once again, the European Super League is rearing its head with a new launch date and revised aspirations. The original plan for the Super League was to create a new competition that would give the biggest teams and players more freedom. Not only would this give them more money, but it would help the fans. The contentious league met harsh criticism from fans and clubs alike. Now, though, the organizers of the league are working to get it going again.

Bernd Reichart, the CEO of Super League organizing group A22, now has a defined starting time for the competition. Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Reichart identified a time less than one year from now as the point he wants the league to start. That time is September 2025. There has not been significant discussion about teams that would be interested in joining the European Super League. Regardless, Reichart remains confident that the league fits the desires of fans and clubs alike.

For example, the original aim of the Super League was to create intriguing matches on a European scale. At one point, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Inter Milan expressed an interest in the league. Any time those teams play, fans tune in.

Reichart pointed to the new-look Champions League that, in some ways, incorporates aspects of the European Super League. Bayern Munich defeated Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 before Borussia Dortmund blasted Celtic for a 7-1 win. In Reichart’s eyes, the European Super League will give fans more matchups like Manchester City against Inter Milan or Arsenal against PSG. The former of those fixtures happened in this season’s Champions League, but that was a drab and scoreless draw.

Reichart: Super League launch date will also be more affordable for fans

In addition to having highlight-level matches, Reichart went on to add that the European Super League will also be more cost-effective. Currently, one of the biggest complaints among soccer fans is how expensive it is to watch. For example, watching a top Premier League club involves three different providers to watch all the games. ESPN has the FA Cup, NBC holds the rights to the Premier League and CBS wraps up the European competitions and the EFL Cup.

“We are studying new technologies and the business model based on them because we believe that football fans deserve a better and more affordable experience on their screens,” Reichart said.

In fairness, he did not mention how he and A22 achieve a more affordable product. In the past, the organizers had mentioned free streaming of all games in the European Super League. It would make money based on advertisements. However, this cannot rival the money that partnerships with TV providers would bring in. Clubs would certainly need assurances that they will still be able to make money if they are to join this competition.

Regardless, the launch date that A22 wants for the Super League is less than a year away. By that measure, it must work quickly to round up enough clubs that would bring in considerable interest to drive the product’s viewership.

