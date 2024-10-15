The October international break was bizarre. Sure, there were some interesting games and notable storylines like Mauricio Pochettino’s debut with the USMNT. However, a bigger trend made headway. Players left their national teams prematurely to return to their clubs and prevent the further risk of injury. Headline players like Christian Pulisic, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and others left their national teams early. Others did not even feature in their squads despite being healthy. That applies to those like Kylian Mbappe, Kobbie Mainoo and Frenkie de Jong.

Each of these players, and the continued trend of opting out of national team duty is right to prioritize fitness and their club over lackluster national team competitions. Whether it be the Nations League in any confederation or just simple friendlies, these star players do not need to risk injuries that could curtail their careers. Many of these stars are playing games in the domestic league, domestic cup and UEFA competitions. That number of games can seriously ramp up.

Although it is nothing formal, it is a conscious decision from players that aligns with the threat of a strike. Before his knee injury with Manchester City, Spanish midfielder Rodri actively campaigned for a strike to quell the growing number of games.

“I think we are close to a strike, and if you ask any player he will say the same. And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let’s see. I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Leaving the national team early can be a smart move for one’s career

Players ditching their national teams with a Nations League or friendly fixture still to play are effectively striking against their national team. No, it is not in any bad blood, and these are often insignificant games that they will miss. Christian Pulisic, for example, performed well in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut. However, he is off to a sizzling start this season with AC Milan. To maintain that form, he cannot risk injury in a meaningless game that will turn physical against Mexico.

When considering how many games these stars are playing, it is no surprise to see this decision. They only need to turn to other wear-and-tear injuries that have damaged star players. Pedri and Ansu Fati broke out as teenage stars at Barcelona. The club’s reliance on them and early performances with the Spanish national team led to hamstring injuries that Fati never recovered from.

“When the amount of games starts getting bigger, the performance and quality are lower,” Rodri said.

Taking time off from the national team protects the players, and there should be no criticism for these players making this decision. Governing bodies in the sport at both club and international levels have done nothing to protect those who draw fans to spend money and watch. Therefore, the players have taken it into their own hands to look after their well-being. On the bright side, it comes at the cost of games that bear little to no significance for established competitions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO