Thomas Tuchel has been officially unveiled as the next manager of the England national team. The German is just the third non-British permanent head coach in the team’s history. Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italy’s Fabio Capello previously managed the Three Lions earlier this century.

The decision to appoint a foreign coach has not exactly been received well by a significant section of England fans. Along with selecting Tuchel, there have also been claims that the Football Association (FA) did not even approach a single English coach for the position.

Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer even asserted that Magpies manager Eddie Howe was not interviewed by the governing body. Howe was arguably the top English option for the England job. Nevertheless, Mark Bullingham, CEO of the FA, poured cold water on these claims.

Speaking at Tuchel’s initial England press conference, Bullingham told reporters that “some English candidates” took part in the interview process. Bullingham refused to name these specific contenders, though. The organization, however, ultimately opted to hire Tuchel based on his coaching abilities.

“Our aim is to win a major tournament and we believe Thomas gives us the best possible chance to do that,” stated Bullingham. “We just wanted the best person for the job. We owe it to the nation and the players to do that.”

German coach not yet sure if he will sing national anthem

Tuchel attempted to downplay the issue by praising both the England job and their home stadium of Wembley. “I’m excited and honored to be here,” proclaimed the coach. “I just read a quote from Pele in the building, and it said: ‘Wembley is the heart, the capital and the cathedral of football,’ and I think he is absolutely right.”

“It’s the biggest job in world football. I am sorry that I have a German passport, but I give the greatest respect to the country.”

Amid the concerns over Tuchel being German, the new Three Lions manager discussed singing the national anthem before matches. Tuchel, who will not be on the sidelines until 2025, claimed that he has not made a decision just yet.

“Your anthem is very moving,” continued Tuchel. “I have experienced it a few times, at the FA Cup final, for example. I have until March, I will always show my respect to the country. But I will take my time.”

Lifting silverware will silence English critics

Hiring Tuchel is a very bold and risky decision by the FA. Outside of his nationality, Tuchel brings excessive baggage to the Three Lions. The German has found success practically wherever he goes, but he tends to depart teams sourly. He previously endured fractured relationships with upper management at PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Ultimately, concerns surrounding his passport and his strong personality will all fade away if he can deliver a trophy. England has not collected a significant title since the 1966 World Cup. This comes as the Three Lions have been at least co-favorites to triumph at multiple tournaments in recent years.

Tuchel has the players in the England squad and the coaching ability to lift a major trophy in the near future. He now has to deliver, or the pressure may be too much to handle for him and the FA.

PHOTOS: IMAGO