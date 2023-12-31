In an effort to secure a deal for defender Radu Dragusin, Tottenham have initiated direct negotiations with Genoa. Finding a new central defender has been widely reported as Tottenham‘s top transfer objective.

An excellent partnership between Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven emerged at the beginning of the season. However, injuries have hampered their play significantly recently.

Ever since he hurt his hamstring in November, Van de Ven has been out for Spurs games. Meanwhile, an injury of the same nature has sidelined the Argentine for around a month, delaying his comeback.

After struggling at center defence, Ange Postecoglou is expected to bring in a new defender in January. Jean-Clair Todibo, a player for Nice and a $45 million target for Manchester United, has been widely associated with the club.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, however, has indicated that the pursuit of Todibo may soon fizzle out due to Nice’s slowness. On the other hand, Spurs are hoping to bring in a new defender as early as next week.

Rumors are that terms have been agreed

First verbal offer on brink

Based on his information, Tottenham have reportedly initiated negotiations with Genoa in regards to Radu Dragusin. Romano has added that the 21-year-old Romanian player certainly seems interested in a move to North London.

After Dragusin allegedly traveled to London to meet with other clubs, his name began to surface in media stories. Although Arsenal were first considered as a potential suitor, any news about their interest has subsequently cooled.

Afterward, Tottenham reportedly began mulling about a move for the young defender from Genoa. Also, Fabrizio Romano has denied rumors of a release clause, so the Italian club may set the conditions for the defender’s sale.

Apparently, the Romanian rising star is keen on joining Spurs and would even try to get the transfer done. In fact, Spurs and Genoa have allegedly met in private to discuss a possible deal. The Italian journalist later stated that Ange Postecoglou’s team is ready to make a first verbal offer.

Tottenham will be careful not to spend too much on Dragusin, a 21-year-old defender, but the exact amount will become clearer in the next month. It would indicate that they are prepared to move quickly to complete a deal for the Romanian ace, maybe as soon as the next few days.

Agent confirms big clubs lurking

Dragusin made the move from Juventus to Genoa permanently at the beginning of 2023. The deal was reportedly worth about $6 million, after an initial loan stint.

Even though he will turn 22 in February, the Romania international has quickly become one of Serie A’s top prospective centre-backs. His recent meteoric rise in valuation suggests he will be joining a major club during the next summer transfer window.

The central defender’s agent recently said that he may depart for a significant club.

“In my opinion, if he leaves Genoa, he must do so for a very important team. I’m talking about one of the top five or six in the Premier League, the top in Italy like Inter or Milan,” Florin Manea told Sport Italia.

“I mention these names as examples, not to say that they have interest. They are very strong teams, and we would be happy if they were interested in him. Let’s see, now we’re thinking about working.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Nicolo Campo