As the 2025 Liga MX Clausura approaches, teams are ramping up their preparations for another competitive season. One club setting its sights high is Cruz Azul, which, according to reports, is pursuing Genoa striker and European star Mario Balotelli with a lucrative offer.

Cruz Azul showed promise during the Apertura regular season, but their campaign ended in disappointment after a narrow 4-3 aggregate defeat to Club America in the semifinals. Determined to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, the team is reportedly planning another headline-grabbing signing.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cruz Azul has offered Balotelli a lucrative deal worth €2 million per year (approximately $2.2 million), significantly higher than his current salary at Genoa, which stands at €400,000 and runs until June 2025.

El Cementero made a splash in July 2024 by signing Atlanta United’s Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis for $10 million. With Argentine forward Rodolfo Rotondi rumored to be moving to Brazil, Balotelli could fill the gap and add depth to the squad’s attacking options.

Balotelli to Cruz Azul: Dream or reality?

Enticing Mario Balotelli to leave Europe for the first time in his career is a challenging task. Cruz Azul is banking on their financial proposal and the vision of head coach Martin Anselmi’s ambitious project to secure the Italian striker’s signature.

A critical factor in these negotiations is Balotelli’s contract clause with Genoa. While his deal runs until June 2025, a unique stipulation allows either party to terminate the contract unilaterally starting on December 31. This could pave the way for Cruz Azul to swoop in.

Since joining Genoa in October, Balotelli has struggled to find his footing, making six appearances as a substitute and playing just 56 minutes in total. After Genoa’s 2-1 victory over Empoli, head coach Patrick Vieira addressed Balotelli’s absence (ruled out due to a flu) and the team’s current form.

“The absences of Frendrup and Balotelli? Today’s victory was important because we caught up to Empoli. I don’t want to talk about individuals; what’s important is being a team. We need everyone, and those who came on brought energy to the squad,” Vieira said after the victory.

Balotelli faces stiff competition at Genoa, particularly from Andrea Pinamonti, which has limited his role in the squad. With Cruz Azul offering an improved salary, guaranteed playing time, and the chance to lead their attack, the move to Liga MX might prove tempting for the former Manchester City and Liverpool forward.