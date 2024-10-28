Mario Balotelli has returned to Serie A with a move to relegation-threatened Genoa. Coached by another former Italian striker Alberto Gilardino, Genoa only picked up two points from the last seven league games. Balotelli was a free agent after the end of his second stint at Turkish side Adana Demirspor.

Long-awaited Serie A return

The 34-year-old spent the majority of his club career in Italy. He played three seasons each at Serie A giants Inter and AC Milan. His last experience at this level was with his hometown club Brescia in 2019-20.

Balotelli signed for Brescia on an initial one-year deal with an automatic renewal subject to the club avoiding relegation. The Lombardy club ended up getting relegated, finishing 14 points behind 17th-placed Genoa.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool forward had another brief stint at the then-Serie B outfit Monza. Despite respectable goal-scoring returns at Olympique de Marseille, Adana Demirspor and FC Sion, disciplinary issues caused the controversial figure to change clubs frequently.

Balotelli faces a relegation battle

In only his second international appearance, Balotelli shared a playing field with his upcoming coach Gilardino in the final 15 minutes of Italy’s 1-1 draw with Romania in 2010. The 2006 World Cup winner enjoyed a successful first season as a Serie A coach when Genoa finished midtable last campaign.

Albert Gudmundsson and Mateo Retegui played a big part for them finishing only four points behind champions Napoli. The duo continued their excellent form this season, but it’s for their respective new clubs Fiorentina and Atalanta, respectively.

Gilardino’s side also had a decent start this campaign with a dramatic draw against champions Inter followed by Andrea Pinamonti’s winner against Monza. But, since then, they only scored four goals and collected two points from seven league encounters.

Pinamonti also scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against Champions League participants Bologna, but big-money signing Vitinha has been underwhelming since his move last January. Although 17-year-old Jeff Ekhator has been a revelation in recent weeks, Genoa needed a more experienced figure in the final third.

A veteran presence in a veteran’s league

Serie A is a familiar ground for veteran strikers. In his mid-30s, Olivier Giroud scored 15 goals in his last season with AC Milan. Meanwhile, Empoli was saved by M’Baye Niang after they signed the Senegalese striker on a short deal like Balotelli at Genoa.

Although he was out of competitive soccer for months, Balotelli showed his scoring exploits last season. He had 7 goals in only 940 minutes of action for Adana Demirspor. But that’s not the only thing you get from the 36-time Italian international.

He picked up six cautions and earned a red card in his last appearance for the club. Gilardino will have to deal with this side of his former Azzurri teammate.

Genoa will host in-form Fiorentina on Thursday. Raffaele Palladino’s side is currently fourth in the standings after scoring 11 goals in their last two games against Lecce and AS Roma. Balotelli will most likely miss this match due to a lack of preparation time.

Before November’s international break, Genoa will face newly-promoted teams Parma and Como. Balotelli’s contract runs until the end of the season.

