Pep Guardiola received yet another setback in his negative run with Manchester City after Tottenham Hotspur delivered him a crushing 0-4 victory at the Etihad Stadium in Matchday 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. One of the key players of the night was Guglielmo Vicario, the Spurs goalkeeper, who after the game admitted playing 60 minutes with a broken ankle.

The Citizens were desperate to end their losing streak, but Vicario stood firm as their biggest obstacle. Erling Haaland had two clear chances early in the game, but the Italian goalkeeper made crucial saves, allowing Spurs’ attack to capitalize and turn the match into a nightmare for Guardiola.

Vicario made five spectacular saves throughout Sunday’s match, but fans noticed him limping as he left the stadium. On Monday, Spurs confirmed that the goalkeeper had undergone surgery on his right ankle. Later that day, Vicario shared a shocking update on his condition via Instagram:

“Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don’t expect. I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team. Unfortunately there was no way around this one.. I needed surgery,” he wrote.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be able to help the team for a while,” he added. “A massive thank you to the doctors and the staff. The operation went well, and from tomorrow I’ll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again,” he ended, while also thanking the fans for their unwavering support.

Injuries continue to haunt Spurs

Injuries have been a persistent challenge for Ange Postecoglou this season. Both starting center-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, are already sidelined, and now Vicario faces a recovery period of six to eight weeks following his surgery.

Despite the emphatic victory against City, Spurs have struggled for consistency this season. After 12 games in the Premier League, they have recorded six wins, one draw, and five losses, highlighting a lack of stability. With an important Europa League clash against Roma on the horizon, Vicario’s absence adds yet another challenge to Postecoglou’s already injury-hit squad.