Robert Lewandowski has solidified his legacy as one of the finest strikers of the 21st century, leaving an indelible mark at every club he’s played for—Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and now FC Barcelona. With his two goals against Brest in the UEFA Champions League, the Polish forward joined an elite club of players, reaching a milestone that was previously held by only two legends: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a crucial Matchday 5 clash at the Olimpic de Montjuic, Barcelona faced Brest with the aim of securing direct qualification to the Round of 16. Lewandowski made his presence felt early, winning a penalty after being fouled by goalkeeper Marco Bizot. The Polish striker calmly converted the spot-kick in the 10th minute, bringing his Champions League goal tally to 100.

Only two other players have reached the 100-goal mark in Europe’s premier competition: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ronaldo was the first to achieve the feat, scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid in a 2017 quarterfinal against Bayern Munich—11 years and 8 months after netting his first Champions League goal.

Messi, who scored all his goals for Barcelona, followed suit by hitting the century mark in March 2018, 11 months after Ronaldo, when he bagged a brace against Chelsea.

At 36 years old, Lewandowski continues to defy the passage of time, remaining a force in European football. He is currently the top scorer of the 2024-25 Champions League, with 7 goals in 5 appearances. Alongside Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side, contributing 22 goals and 2 assists in 19 matches this season.

How far is Lewandowski from reaching Ronaldo and Messi?

With 101 goals to his name, Lewandowski’s next goal in the Champions League will be to match or surpass the records set by Ronaldo and Messi. But how far is the Polish striker from the two legends?

Messi, currently the second-highest scorer in Champions League history, has netted 129 goals in 163 appearances. Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in the competition, leads with 140 goals in 183 games.

Lewandowski, with 125 Champions League appearances (including the match against Brest), has fewer games under his belt. To surpass Messi, he needs 29 more goals, and to break Ronaldo’s record, he would need 40. Given that Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona runs until June 2026, and at 36 years old, it seems a daunting task. However, his current form suggests that, for him, age is just a number.