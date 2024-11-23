Manchester City hosted Tottenham Hotspur in one of the most anticipated fixtures of Premier League Matchday 12, with Pep Guardiola’s side under pressure to bounce back after a run of poor form. However, a resounding 4-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium deepened City’s woes and extended Guardiola’s unprecedented losing streak.

The Spanish coach was hoping to reinvigorate his squad after the international break, but Spurs delivered a crushing blow. The loss marked Guardiola’s fifth consecutive defeat across all competitions—the worst streak in his 16-year managerial career.

City started brightly, with Erling Haaland testing Guglielmo Vicario early on, but the Spurs goalkeeper produced crucial saves to deny the hosts. Defensive lapses quickly became City’s undoing, as James Maddison struck twice, with Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson adding to the tally in a clinical display by the visitors.

Guardiola’s five-game losing run spans three competitions: a 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Spurs, a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, a humbling 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League, and back-to-back league defeats to Brighton (2-1) and Tottenham (0-4). During this period, City have conceded 13 goals while scoring just four, underscoring struggles on both ends of the pitch.

Adding to City’s misery, Spurs ended their remarkable 35-game unbeaten home streak in the Premier League—the longest in the league. The last time City lost at the Etihad in the league was two years ago, a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on November 12, 2022.

City’s struggles without Rodri

The absence of Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has exposed glaring vulnerabilities in Guardiola’s system. Without a suitable replacement, City’s form has taken a sharp downturn.

In the Premier League, City were unbeaten in their first five matches with Rodri, winning four and drawing one while scoring 13 goals and conceding just five. Since his injury against Arsenal, City have managed only three wins, one draw, and three losses in seven league matches, scoring nine and conceding 11.

What’s next for Manchester City?

City’s next opportunity to halt their slide comes against Dutch champions Feyenoord in the Champions League. With the match set at the Etihad, Guardiola will be desperate to snap the losing streak.

However, the challenge doesn’t end there. Following their European clash, City travel to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool—a daunting test that could further complicate their campaign if results don’t improve.