FC Barcelona has struggled to find consistency and positive results since young star Lamine Yamal was sidelined due to injury. However, in Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, Barca secured their first win without Yamal, defeating Brest 3-0. After the match, coach Hansi Flick shared a positive update on the 17-year-old’s potential return to action.

Barcelona previously confirmed that Yamal would be out for up to three weeks due to a sprained ankle sustained against Red Star Belgrade. Despite the severity of the injury, Flick expressed optimism following the win against Brest, hinting at an earlier-than-expected return.

“I told Lamine Yamal that I hope he’ll be with us on Saturday. He’ll train with us tomorrow,” Flick revealed, doubling down on the optimism he had expressed earlier regarding the young star’s recovery.

Initial tests suggested Yamal would miss matches against Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, Brest, and Saturday’s La Liga clash against Las Palmas. However, Flick’s statement suggests Yamal is on track for a record recovery, potentially featuring as early as this weekend.

With the victory over Brest, Barcelona now sits second in their Champions League group with 12 points, just one behind leaders Inter Milan. Yamal’s return will be a crucial boost as Flick aims to keep Barca in contention for both the European title and La Liga.

Barcelona without Yamal in the starting XI

Lamine Yamal’s significance to Barcelona goes beyond his numbers; his presence transforms the team’s starting XI. In his absence, Flick has struggled to find effective solutions, and the results reflect his absence.

So far this season, Yamal hasn’t started four matches. The results include a 4-2 loss to Osasuna (where he was subbed on later in the game) and three games he missed due to injury: a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo, and the 3-0 victory over Brest. Out of a possible 12 points, Barcelona managed to secure only four without Yamal in the lineup.