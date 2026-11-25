Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Viking on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atletico Madrid vs Viking WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 25, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Atletico Madrid host Viking on Wednesday, November 25 in the Champions League. The Spanish side bounced back last Sunday with a 3-0 win over Getafe, a result that followed back-to-back European losses, 1-2 to Barcelona on November 8 and 0-2 to FC Bayern on November 3. That mix of domestic form and continental struggle sums up where Atletico Madrid stand right now, solid at home in La Liga but still searching for answers in Europe. A win here would go a long way toward settling their group stage campaign.

Viking arrive off a 2-3 loss to Tromsø last Saturday, a defeat that snapped a run of attacking form. Before that they put together two convincing wins, 5-1 over KFUM on November 8 and 4-1 against Sabah on November 4, scoring nine goals across those two matches. The Norwegian side have shown they can score goals in bunches, but the Tromsø defeat exposed some defensive issues they will need to fix away from home. This trip to Madrid is a chance to show their European credentials against a side with a bigger name and more experience at this level.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 5 +10 15 2 PSG 4 +15 12 3 Como 1907 5 +14 12 4 Real Betis 5 +4 12 5 Arsenal 5 +5 11 6 Manchester City 5 +5 10 7 Dortmund 5 +2 10 8 Barcelona 4 +8 9 9 Aston Villa 5 +5 9 10 Liverpool 4 +4 9 11 Club Brugge 4 +4 9 12 Sporting 4 +4 9 13 Galatasaray 5 +0 9 14 Bayern Munich 4 +7 8 15 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 16 Bodo Glimt 5 -4 7 17 Inter Milan 4 +2 6 18 LASK 5 +0 6 19 Manchester United 4 +0 6 20 Porto 5 +0 6 21 RB Leipzig 5 -4 6 22 Fenerbahce 4 -5 5 23 Roma 4 +2 4 24 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 25 Viking 4 -1 4 26 Atletico Madrid 4 -1 4 27 Napoli 5 -5 4 28 PSV 5 -5 4 29 Villarreal 4 -6 3 30 Sabah FK 4 -6 3 31 AEK Athens 5 -7 3 32 Feyenoord 5 -8 3 33 Lens 5 -14 3 34 Slavia Praha 4 -4 1 35 Lille 4 -6 1 36 Slovan Bratislava 5 -18 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Bodo Glimt vs. LASK Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. PSV Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Lens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. Napoli Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Porto Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. Manchester United Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Roma Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM

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More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary