Nicknamed “The Theatre of Dreams” by legend Bobby Charlton, Old Trafford has been Manchester United‘s home ground since 1910. Fans from the Mancunian city have witnessed historic moments, but now they are looking forward to move to a brand-new stadium. However, according to reports, Manchester United is considering the idea of demolishing Old Trafford to avoid future financial impacts.

According to The Sun, initial plans considered preserving Old Trafford as a scaled-down secondary venue, but “it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be entirely demolished.”

The rationale behind this decision stems from the high costs of maintaining Old Trafford as an historic structure while simultaneously constructing a new stadium. Manchester United is not only seeking to build a state-of-the-art venue but also aims to revitalize the surrounding Trafford area.

Estimates for the new stadium run as high as £2 billion or more, and securing funding remains a pressing issue. Maintaining the existing Old Trafford while supporting the financial demands of a new build may stretch the club’s resources beyond feasible limits.

Fans support new stadium over Old Trafford redevelopment

Earlier this year, a task force led by Lord Sebastian Coe—including Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and club legend Gary Neville—was established to explore options for the future of Manchester United’s iconic home. The group is considering both redeveloping Old Trafford and constructing an entirely new stadium.

United surveyed over 50,000 supporters, including season ticket holders, members, and executive club members, to gather their opinions. Results showed that 52% of respondents favor a new stadium at Old Trafford, while 31% prefer redeveloping the current structure. The remaining 17% were undecided, according to the club.

Old Trafford, with a current capacity of 74,310, stands as a structure over a century old. The proposed new stadium, beyond offering modern upgrades, is expected to accommodate up to 100,000 fans.