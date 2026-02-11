Spain handed crushing injury update before Finalissima vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina, 2026 World Cup in doubt

Despite losing the UEFA Nations League to Portugal, Spain have managed to remain one of the most imposing national teams in the world. Relying on a powerful attack and crucial control in midfield, they arrive in top form to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Finalissima. However, they have suffered an unexpected setback, as they have received bad news regarding the recovery of a key player for the national team.

After suffering a fracture in his right foot against Manchester United, Mikel Merino underwent surgery on Monday, February 9, and will be sidelined for around four months. As a result, he is completely ruled out of the Finalissima vs. Argentina, with just over a month remaining before the match. However, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta provided a concerning update on his recovery that raises significant doubt.

“The doctors are really happy with the way it went. Now, he starts a long process. You’re talking about bone healing, so you need to be patient and respect the timing. I am sure he is gonna do everything he possibly can to speed up that recovery. The time frames we are talking about are months. Whether it is three, four, or five months… we don’t know,” Arteta revealed in the latest press conference.

Taking Mikel Arteta’s comments into account, Spain would have very slim chances of getting Merino back in time for the 2026 World Cup, as his return could come in early August 2026. While his presence in the Finalissima vs. Lionel Messi’s Argentina was already ruled out, they had hoped to have their top scorer from the UEFA European World Cup qualifiers available for the anticipated tournament. In light of this situation, Fermin López could earn a starting role.

Mikel Merino of Spain celebrates after scoring.

Spain aim to bring back key stars for Finalissima vs. Argentina

Spain have managed to remain one of the national teams in the best form in the world, even qualifying as group winners in the UEFA European World Cup qualifiers. Despite this, Mikel Merino’s absence ahead of the Finalissima vs. Argentina raises considerable concern among fans, as he is key to the team’s style of play. Nevertheless, coach Luis de la Fuente expects to recover four players who missed the most recent matches.

Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Dean Huijsen will all return in full shape for Spain to face Argentina on March 27. Although they are coming back from injuries, they will regain competitive rhythm with their respective clubs, making their presence in the Finalissima decisive. In addition, Rodrigo Hernández is also gradually recovering his best physical form, meaning Merino’s absence may not be felt as strongly.