Serie A
Christian Pulisic’s rare chance to etch name alongside legends: Milan on verge of equaling 33-year-old all-time record vs. Pisa in Serie A

Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic could soon be part of a historic chapter in Milan’s storied legacy, as the club prepares for a crucial Serie A clash that could see Massimiliano Allegri’s side match a decades-old milestone. With the American winger racing to recover from injury, the timing could not be more dramatic: a return to action might coincide with one of the most symbolic achievements in the club’s modern history.

Milan travels to face Pisa in a fixture loaded with significance. On the surface, it is another league match against a struggling opponent. Beneath that, however, lies a rare opportunity to write history, fuel a revenge narrative against past slip-ups, and restore key attacking pieces ahead of a decisive stretch of the season.

The Rossoneri’s current campaign has been defined by resilience and consistency under AllegriThe club has gone unbeaten in 22 consecutive Serie A matches this season (14 wins, 8 draws). In fact, this run has placed the team on the cusp of a landmark achievement. One more match without defeat would see Milan equal a legendary club record that has stood for 33 years. Two more would see the current side surpass it entirely, creating a new benchmark in the club’s domestic history.

The magnitude of the moment is amplified by the fact that the club has not enjoyed such an extended unbeaten stretch in a single league campaign since the early 1990s. Fans and analysts alike are beginning to sense that something historic could unfold in Tuscany.

The record revealed: One of Capello’s legendary benchmarks

Midway through this historic chase, the mystery becomes clear. Milan is closing in on equaling the 23-game unbeaten run recorded during Fabio Capello’s iconic 1992-93 season. That legendary side defined dominance in Italy and Europe, and Allegri’s current squad is now one step away from matching that feat.

Capello’s era was built on defensive solidity, tactical discipline, and a relentless winning mentality. Replicating even part of that legacy carries symbolic weight, especially in a season where Milan is pushing to return to the Champions League and reassert itself domestically. Allegri’s side stands at 22 games unbeaten, while one of Capello’s records from that season stands at 23. Thus, two more unbeaten matches would rewrite the club’s modern history books.

Pulisic and Milan on revenge mission against bottom-half opponents

Milan’s season has not been perfect. Early setbacks against lower-table sides—including a defeat to Cremonese and draws against Pisa, Parma, and Sassuolo—prevented an even more dominant campaign. Those results have lingered as reminders of missed opportunities.

Now, the upcoming run of fixtures offers a chance to redeem. Alberto Gilardino’s side is the first opponent in what could be a symbolic revenge tour, followed by clashes against Como, Parma, and Cremonese. Consecutive victories would not only extend the unbeaten run but also erase the stigma of those earlier stumbles.

Christian Pulisic’s presence looms large over this historic pursuit. The American winger has been sidelined with bursitis, an inflammation that has limited his recent involvement, but optimism is growing about his return.

