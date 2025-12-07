Shocking January exit looming: Mohamed Salah goes on fiery rant against Liverpool as he drops bombshell seven-word Arne Slot revelation

Mohamed Salah stunned English soccer by publicly venting his frustration at Liverpool after another controversial benching under Arne Slot, turning a routine post-match interview into a seismic moment that now threatens to define the club’s season. The Egypt star, long considered the heartbeat of the Liverpool attack, watched the entire 3-3 draw against Leeds from the sidelines, and the eruption that followed has placed the Reds’ dressing room, its manager, and their future plans under intense scrutiny.

Even before the cameras rolled, the tension was palpable. Salah — a club legend, record scorer and global icon — hinted that he may no longer see his long-term future at Anfield. Yet he stopped short of revealing the root of his fury in the opening moments, merely alluding to a cryptic seven-word admission that has shaken the club internally.

The 33-year-old veteran did not hold back. The winger, who signed a lucrative new contract earlier in April and helped the Merseyside outfit lift the Premier League title with 29 goals in 38 games, made it clear that recent weeks have left him hurt and blindsided. “I’m very disappointed, I’ve done so much for this club,” he said, before adding that he could not understand why he was suddenly reduced to a substitute. “I don’t know why I’m sitting on the bench. It feels like the club is throwing me under the bus.”

These were not vague hints — they were direct accusations. Salah claimed the club had broken promises made to him in the summer, and that repeated benchings felt like a deliberate punishment rather than tactical decisions. What truly shocked supporters, however, was his admission that a once-strong bond with the Dutchman had collapsed.

“I have said many times that I had a good relationship with the manager, but suddenly we don’t have any relationship anymore. I don’t know why.” It was here, midway through the tirade, that Salah finally revealed the hidden seven-word claim: “Someone doesn’t want me in the club.” Those words changed the tone of the interview entirely — from disappointment to a suggestion of internal sabotage.

The stats, the legacy… and the sudden fall from grace

Salah did not shy away from reminding the public of his impact. He remains Liverpool’s all-time Premier League top scorer with 188 goals, and has produced 250 goals across all competitions, making him one of the greatest players in the club’s modern era. Yet despite his stature, he has not started since the 4-1 defeat against PSV Eindhoven, and has now been benched three consecutive times — the first such run of his career.

He compared the treatment to the support other stars receive: “Since I came to the Premier League, I don’t think anybody scored more goals or assists. If I were somewhere else, everybody would defend the player. I’m the only one not in that situation.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts

Goodbye, Anfield? Salah drops the biggest hint yet

Perhaps the most unsettling line for Liverpool fans came when he discussed his upcoming Africa Cup of Nations departure. Salah said he has already asked his parents to attend the match against Brighton, suggesting it may be a farewell. “I’m going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before AFCON because I don’t know what will happen when I am there.”

He left the door open for a January exit — with Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal and MLS side San Diego FC monitoring the situation closely. His final reflection struck at the heart of the drama: “I thought I was going to renew here and end my career here, but this is not according to the plan.”